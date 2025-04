Our client is an industry-leading, fully digital bank revolutionizing the banking experience in Brazil. Founded in 2018, the institution aims to provide comprehensive financial services entirely online.

Similar to digital payment pioneers like Nubank and Banco Inter, our client operates without physical branches, offering a seamless digital experience through its Android and iPhone (iOS) apps. Users can register via virtual chat, enabling them to access a range of services including current accounts, payment accounts, credit cards, loans, investments and more.

The bank's portfolio encompasses over 90 products, catering to the diverse needs of its 30 million customers in Brazil, including individuals and various types of legal entities. By November 2023, the bank achieved breakeven, marking its first monthly profit milestone.

Transforming the banking experience

In a market traditionally dominated by big banks, this bank emerges as a game-changer, aiming to transform the banking experience for all. Founded with the vision of attracting traditional account holders and small to medium-sized enterprises, they bring a fresh approach to digital banking.

The main focus of its strategy has several key focuses: