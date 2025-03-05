The client’s innovative approach to banking promises to democratize financial services, making them accessible and rewarding for all.

Pioneering rapid bank building

Building a bank from scratch in less than a year was a monumental challenge. To accomplish this feat, the bank hired a team of financial experts from across Brazil and chose Thoughtworks to provide technical excellence and engineering best practices to help build its culture and ways of working.

Thoughtworks guided the bank in establishing its ethos and operational processes from the ground up. Despite starting with no lines of code or established procedures, we employed product innovation to rapidly build all customer interfaces within the first five months.

Our team worked with several banking solutions providers—Symply, Conductor, Matera, and FitBank—to integrate core services and products. Our main focus was developing custom software, including a native mobile application, and a microservices platform. These were specifically designed to accommodate extensive external integrations for the mobile app, as all core banking capabilities came from an external vendor.

Transformation of a concept into a fully operational financial powerhouse

Our projects were centered around core banking elements such as bank accounts, debit and credit card applications and seamless digital onboarding. These initiatives encompassed both front and back-end development, with intricate APIs integrating with core banking systems, payment processors and other essential banking software.

The milestone of opening the first customer bank account happened just seven months into our partnership, marking the beginning of a groundbreaking journey. To put this achievement into perspective, a similar endeavor undertaken by a seasoned banking executive previously took three years to achieve. By the time we completed the project, 1.6 million accounts were opened and 250,000 credit cards issued.



Our innovative approach to banking onboarding garnered widespread acclaim, earning the bank the prestigious title of Best Onboarding Award for a digital bank in Brazil. Leveraging our expertise, we facilitated the onboarding of one million clients within a record-breaking six months, significantly contributing to the bank's rapid path to financial viability.