Platforms

Unlock the full potential of your platforms to accelerate time to market, enhance customer and developer experience, and enable innovation at scale. 

 

Our platform development services combine unparalleled software engineering expertise, deep platform-building experience, and partnerships with leading cloud providers to create strategies that transform your business. 

 

We help you build powerful ecosystems, drive sustainable growth, and achieve rapid ROI. With our thin-slice approach to platform development, you can realize fast business value that grows over time.

Ai generated image of headphones with splashing colours. 5 year trusted partnership empowers Spotifys creator marketplace

Since 2018, Thoughtworks has proudly partnered with Spotify through various projects that power the Spotify marketplace, helping to build a consistent and reliable enterprise-grade platform. Both organizations align on our mutually shared values, from a strong passion for technological innovation to DEI initiatives, which has generated a powerful synergy and partnership that's yielded impactful results.

Read the story

Benefits

Accelerate growth

 

Deliver products faster and at scale while creating incredible customer experiences.

Reduce costs

 

Streamline operations, reduce friction between teams, and optimize resource use — all while ensuring your organization is better equipped to adopt emerging technologies.

Enhance developer experience

 

Help your teams embrace platform thinking and focus on driving productivity, agility, and new capabilities to generate more business value.

Our partnerships

Building the foundation for tomorrow's platforms, we forge strategic partnerships with industry titans like Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft, Stripe, and Spotify. This powerful ecosystem empowers us to create seamless, innovative platforms that unlock a world of opportunity.
Find out more

