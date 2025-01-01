Chris Ford Head of Technology

Chris has worked as a consultant for Thoughtworks for almost ten years. His professional expertise includes continuous delivery, domain-driven design, architecture and scaling engineering organisations. His current focus is to help clients apply the lessons of microservices and domain-driven design to the data domain using Data Mesh.

He has a personal interest in functional programming and operationalising music theory with code. Over the past few years, Chris has presented music theory to programming audiences, covering topics including European classical music, complexity theory, jazz, central African polyrhythms and tuning systems.