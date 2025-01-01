Julian Simpson Head of Enterprise Modernization, Platform, and Cloud, North America

Julian is the Head of Enterprise Modernization, Platform, and Cloud, North America, as well as the General Manager of the Digital Platform Strategy Group. Throughout his 15 years in the digital/technology sector, Julian has had extensive experience leading multi-disciplinary teams in product, program, business strategy, and technology capacities, to deliver large, multi-million dollar digital products and immersive experiences at scale, across a wide array of industries. Julian is known for his considerable operational, team, portfolio, financial management, and business scaling expertise. His varied skill sets allow him to ensure that his teams deliver exceptional output, while maintaining the bigger picture view. He has a strong track record of developing senior stakeholder relationships built on trust, execution, and delivery throughout the U.S., Europe and MENA regions.