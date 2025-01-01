Digital application management and operations DAMO™
Spark the extraordinary advantage of continuous modernization
Enterprises are stuck in outdated maintenance contracts, pouring resources into legacy upkeep while innovation stalls. With a rapidly evolving technological landscape, soaring maintenance costs and a $1 trillion tech debt crisis, the need for a bold new approach to IT management is urgent.
Thoughtworks revolutionizes IT operations with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and an innovative approach. We replace the traditional reactive maintenance cost center with proactive, continuous modernization that reduces technical debt, lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) and delivers measurable ROI, while ensuring security, compliance, and future readiness.
Unlock efficiency, scale transformation, and reinvest savings into innovation with a cutting-edge 21st century managed services solution.
Benefits
Cut IT operations costs upwards of 40%
Lower total cost of ownership with AI-driven automation, process optimization and a subscription-based model that spreads costs over time.
Drive continuous modernization
Reinvest cost savings with a self-funding approach that ensures minimal disruption while proactively evolving systems to reduce technical debt and meet dynamic business needs.
Future-proof your operations
Leverage AI-powered adaptability and proactive strategies to ensure resilience, scalability and sustained competitiveness in evolving markets.
Our AI-powered services
Application managed services
Leverage AI capabilities and unmatched engineering expertise to continuously evolve your applications in line with your business goals, to deliver optimal performance and agility.
Infrastructure managed services
Improve operational efficiency and enable data-driven decision-making with our expert engineer resilient, secure cloud foundations.
We partner with industry leaders to craft a customized approach that seamlessly integrates with your existing IT estate.
The agility paradox
Unlock resiliency, adaptability, and innovationto drive growth. Discover the transformative shift from reactive maintenance to a proactive and predictive approach we call EvolvOps.