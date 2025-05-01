Exploring the fundamentals of software engineering

Episode transcript

Neal Ford: Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Thoughtworks Technology Podcast. I'm one of your regular hosts, Neal Ford, and I'm joined today by another of our regular hosts, Ken.

Ken Mugrage: Hi, everyone. Ken Mugrage, as Neal said, one of the regular hosts.

Neal: We're here today to talk to a couple of authors of an upcoming book, The Fundamentals of Software Engineering. I'll let them introduce themselves, starting with Nate.

Nate Schutta: Awesome. Hi, I'm Nate Schutta. I also work with Neal, finally now at Thoughtworks, been adjacent for a long time, but finally on the inside, the umbrella now.

Dan Vega: My name is Dan Vega. I am a Spring Developer Advocate at Broadcom. I've been doing this software thing for 23, 24 years, a long time.

Nate: Well, let's not date ourselves. Let's not get into how much gray hair we have.

Dan: I actually used to work with Nate, and that's how we met. The idea for this book came up, and I jumped at the opportunity, and we'll talk more about it.

Nate: Well, at least it's somewhat, I think, due to your tweet, because you sent out-

Dan: I did.

Nate: -a tweet saying, "Here's my goals for the year. I think one of them was to play golf with me, if I remember right. I'm like, "That's an easy one."

Dan: We made that happen.

Nate: "That's an easy one." Then you said another one about writing a book. I'm like, "Speaking of which, I think I might be able to help you with that."

Dan: Yes, the rest is history.

Nate: Exactly.

Neal: Well, speaking of this book, I know Nate is very familiar with my book, Fundamentals of Software Architecture, because you use it to teach from. Why a book on fundamentals of software engineering? First of all, what's the difference between software architecture and software engineering?

Nate: In no small part, it was inspired by Fundamentals of Software Architecture. I make no bones about the fact that that was part of what sort of brought me into this, inspired me into that concept. What really got me thinking about this material was that I thought back to when I was starting my career, and I thought I knew what I was doing. You come out of, "I have a computer science undergraduate degree."

I naively assumed when I got into the real world that, well, because I have this undergraduate degree in computer science, I obviously must know what it means to write software. Then you get on a real project, and you very quickly are disabused of that notion. You realize, "Wow, there's this huge ocean of stuff that I really need to know about in order to be good at software engineering."

I think most of us sort of pick it up piecemeal, a little bit here and there. Then maybe you go to a conference and a talk, or you pick up a book, and you read about it. I thought nobody's sort of put together that 10,000-foot overview of "Here's the basics." It's not meant to teach you everything about all of them. That would be a 50,000-page book, but it's to give you the pointers to, "All right, well, this is why testing is important. Here's where you go to learn more about testing." We're going to give you just enough to be dangerous so that you now have that grounding and hopefully then push you towards learning more about those topics.

Ken: I have a question. One of the things I'm looking at table of contents for the book, and that really jumped out on me is the first part is reading code. Writing code comes after that. Talk about that a little bit. Where'd that come from?

Dan: Yes. I know Nate wrote that chapter, but I have a lot to say on this, too. As software developers, we inherently read 10 times more code than we write. For every one hour that we're writing code, we're somehow reading code, whether it's trying to understand code, whether it's trying to debug code, whether it's just trying to understand something, we do a lot more reading. Inherently, we all just, I think, spend much more time trying to perfect the craft of writing code than we do reading code. I know you have a lot of thoughts on this, so I'll let you jump in.

Nate: Yes, absolutely. For me, it goes back to how we teach this. I think about the way we structure a computer science program or a boot camp, and it's just "Start writing code." I thought to myself, "That seems kind of a weird way to do it," especially given if I was trying to teach you Spanish or German, I wouldn't say, "Now go write some Spanish." It's not where we start, and yet that's what we do in software.

To Dan's point, we spend so much more time reading it. You need to have good techniques for how to approach that. I feel like so many of the ways we try to teach these things starts from this greenfield world where we rarely have that luxury on a project. So often, we're being brought in with existing code that's been around for 5 years, 10 years, 20 years, and you're told, "Okay, go figure it out."

Without having some strategies to how to do that, it can be overwhelming. That was, to me, a very foundational way of starting this: that "You're going to have to learn how to read code, so get good at it. Here are some tips and techniques for how to do it."

Dan: Again, it goes back to you don't know what you don't know. They didn't teach you how to read code in boot camp or-

Nate: Because you didn't have to.

Dan: -a computer science degree. Now we're giving you that like, "Hey, you're on the job. One of these things you're going to have to get better at is reading code."

Neal: I think that's a great way to start, especially now that a lot of code is being generated not even by humans.

Nate: Correct.

Dan: Yes, that's true.

Neal: Learning to read code well is probably a skill that everyone needs to improve on.

Dan: Yes, for sure.

Ken: In that same section, I see a thing that says software archaeology. What is that?

Nate: This goes back to being on expert panels often with Mr. Ford, and we'd try to come up with a pithy way of introducing ourselves. I got in the habit of saying I'm a software archaeologist because it felt like most of what I was doing on a software project was trying to come in and figure out what came before me. "What can I learn about the society that built this that I'm now building on top of these ruins? Let me learn more about this wall that we discovered when we started excavating."

For me, again, it just ties into that, where so much of what we're doing as software engineers isn't writing brand-new code. It's "Here's this existing thing. I need to get my head wrapped around it, and I need to brush off the debris and try to figure out, 'What did the author intend here?'" Part of why I think we dislike reading other people's code so much is because, not only do we have to try to figure out what the code is trying to do, but we have to see it through the lens of the person who wrote it, and that's almost always different than the way we probably would have approached it.

It's like, "Oh, I never would have used that approach. I would have used this approach instead. Oh, that guy must have been an idiot." Fairly often, we look at it and realize, "Oh, wait, I'm the idiot that did it that way two years ago. Pops." That's always an eye-opening experience as an engineer. I just feel like that's a good analogy for what we do, is just brushing stuff off and trying to figure out what's happening here. What was the intent of the original author? What problem were they trying to solve?

Neal: I think testing is a good topic that goes into the engineering world that we didn't really touch on at all in the software architecture book because, it doesn't really touch on software architecture as much outside of this idea of fitness functions, which we touch on, but it's an important part of engineering, and I think that's a good example of the contrast between the pure abstract of code versus actually making it work, which I think that's where your book is really going, is, "Okay, I have this code, how do you actually make it work and do something?"

Dan: Yes, and I think we touched on testing, and again, you don't know what you don't know. We went into, "Yes, you were taught how to write the mechanics of writing a test, but why were you taught that? What are those tests going to do for you?" We go into that a lot because just telling people to write tests is not enough. They're never going to do it unless some boss is standing over them, telling you, "Please make it to 80% code coverage," right?

We go into, "Hey, tests really help with providing documentation," right? You document what you're doing in your code for the next person who comes along. It also gives you a lot of confidence that, "Hey, the things that I'm doing are not going to screw up the entire system." I know, as a developer that was one or two years into the job, that was always a big thing for me. I was a little bit nervous.

I'm working on this big project, and I don't want to do something that's going to screw up the entire system. Writing tests gave me that confidence that, "Okay, everything I'm doing is fine. It's not going to break the world. We're doing okay here." Yes, there's just a lot of things that go into tests that I don't think people understand at the surface. As Nate said before, we don't go deep into this. There are other resources. There are books and books on writing tests, right? We give you the reason why you should be caring about these things.

Neal: Let's talk a little bit about the filtering process because one of the challenges that Mark and I had, and then we had as we did the second edition of the architecture book, is there's just so much. Nate-

Nate: Oh, God, yes.

Neal: -talked about that at the beginning. There's just so much. How do you narrow it down to some reasonable [crosstalk]?

Dan: Well, this is good because this is my first book. I've written a bunch of things over the years, but never a book. This was a fun process for me. As Nate goes, I have a different approach than Nate. My approach is, "I'm just going to brain dump everything I know into a document, and then we'll whittle down from there because I want to over-teach someone."

I'm like, "Hey, this is all the things I know on this particular subject. I want to talk about all these things." In this particular book, that's not what we're trying to do. There was some early on stuff where I had to go, "Okay, I can't include everything because we just can't include everything." Try to be the person that is reading this book, and go, "What are just the essential things that I need to know, but give me some resources to go do some learning on later on?" That's been fun for me. It's been a process.

Nate: Oh, for sure. For sure. It is really hard because there is so much material there. For me, this grew out of a training I did on O'Reilly's platform that was about nine hours. I think there's probably closer to 12 hours of content. I think even just the nine hours that I typically present, I don't think I've ever gotten through all of that block anyway, because people ask questions, and you go in different directions.

It is a big challenge. I think without it turning into an encyclopedia, you've got to make some calls and just try to buff it down to "What are the essentials that someone needs to know?" You want that to be digestible. When someone first encounters testing, I want them to be able to read that chapter, get through it in 15, 20 minutes, and are like, "Okay, cool, now I know what I'm talking about. Here are some pointers to some more stuff. If I want to dive deep, here are some good books" or other links that we've given them. Hopefully, that'll get them off on the right foot.

Dan: I think one kind of conscious decision that we made is, "Hey, we'll point you to a GitHub repo where there's a lot of code." We don't include a ton of code snippets in the book, because that can get very verbose and run the page count up, right? That wasn't the idea there. We're like, "We're just trying to give you some of the why behind some of this." There's practical examples. You can even go have the robots write your code if you want. We're trying to give you some of the theory and the why behind it.

Neal: Well, and my theory that many people have heard before is that every line of source code you put in a book halves its shelf life. That's the other problem with too much concrete source code. Even Martin Fowler had to create a second edition of Refactoring, because of the Java util vector. [laughter] Yes, highly embarrassing, with the point of having to create a second edition.

I remember when I was in university, the least effective course I took was the software engineering course, because it was literally just a hodgepodge of topics. This was back when the instructors had literally an overhead projector and slides. He had two decades' worth of slides of random topics he had built up. He would just show one after the other. It's like, "I don't know what we're supposed to get out of this." I think the major challenge of this is actually the curation, rather than the subject matter, right?

Nate: Yes, I agree, and trying to draw that out in a way that people can see why these topics are here, and they build on each other. I fully expect that some people will encounter this material and will read it piece by piece. It doesn't have to be read cover to cover in one sitting. I would expect that, like this chapter on UI design. Well, if you've got to do some UI design, you've never done that before, read that chapter.

We'll give you enough of the basics and, more importantly, point you to some resources that we have found to be very useful. Now you've at least got a base understanding. Are you an expert? Of course not. At least you're not starting from absolute square zero.

Ken: I'd love to hear Fundamentals-type training books and all those kinds of things. As you mentioned, a lot of people don't have the solid foundation for these things. That said, you're also talking about all kinds of the stack here. If you're doing user interface design and talking about other stuff, are you trying to give people a place to start in the stack? Are you really trying to be all things to a little bit here and a little bit there, the whole T-shaped thing, if you will? Who should be reading the book, I guess?

Nate: I'm a lot more attracted to T-shape. Maybe that's just because of where I'm at in my career. It's certainly something Neal and I've talked about. That was really a great insight that, as an architect, we need to be broad, and you need to understand that there are multiple different approaches to a problem. I was on a call earlier today about some mobile stuff. It's like, "Well, yes, you could write a native iOS app and a native Android app. You could do the cross-platform. There's multiple different cross-platform things."

In the role that many of us are living in now, as we've advanced in our career, it's more important to know about those different options than to be the leading expert on those things. I think that's an important foundation for people to have, even early in their career, though, to understand that there is a breadth to this space. I think that's another thing that I probably wasn't aware of when I came out of university. It was just how many things go into really producing good, high-quality code and having successful projects.

Dan: Yes, and I would say early on, too, part of the journey is trying to figure out what you're passionate about. You may get into a position at a job where you're doing one thing, but you don't know anything else. Maybe you take a side project, and you have to build a UI for it, and you haven't done that before. It's like part of this early-on journey from coder to engineer is trying to figure out the things that you're passionate about to continue on in your career. Part of the breadth of this book is that, yes, you might be early on in your career, and you might be trying to figure out where your interests lie.

Nate: I think that's actually one of my favorite chapters, the one that you wrote, around career, and just-

Dan: Mine, too.

Nate: -pointing that out to people that there are a lot of different paths. I think for many of us, especially when we come right out of school or boot camp, we think that the only path is hands-on keyboard.

Dan: Forever.

Nate: "Yes, that's my life now for the next however many years." It's not. There are so many amazing ways you can practice this craft. You may not know what you like until you have a chance to see what it is.

Dan: I honestly thought like, "Hey, my career is I'm going to code until I want to be a manager." I thought that was the only path because nobody ever sat me down and told me that. I think part of this is just giving people the knowledge of like, "There are many career paths here, but you also have to be very deliberate with that."

Find, early on, what you're passionate about, and be deliberate because there are so many shiny new toys in this industry, and you cannot learn everything as much as you want to. You have to be very deliberate with your career path. Starting to understand the path now and how to get to where you want to go, I think, is very important. Things turned out okay for me, but I wish somebody would have helped me understand that early on.

Nate: Yes, I agree. I look back on my career, and it all fell into place very nicely, right?

Dan: Just magically.

Nate: Magically, somehow. There's these events that occur that, at the time, seem, "Wow, that's the worst thing that could have happened to me." Then it turned out to be the thing that led me to where I am now. It's like, "Thank goodness that happened to me." It would have been very helpful, especially when I was just getting started, to have a sense of what this path can look like. How can you build to that thing?

If that's something you decide you want to try, how do you even go there? You think about things like advocacy and things like that. How do you even get into that line of work? How do you start teaching at a university? What does that look like? Just to know what that path can be is, to me, very illuminating.

Dan: Right. I think we touched a lot on, in the career management chapter, building your professional network, and just how important that is. Again, something nobody ever told me. Somehow, I fell into this, made good connections, stayed involved in the community, and those things have turned into awesome opportunities.

Neal: We've talked a lot about some hot spot subject areas. Can you give us an idea of the general scope of the book? Not necessarily read the table of contents, but what subject areas do you touch on in the software engineering space?

Nate: As Ken mentioned, we start with reading, because I think that's important. Obviously, writing code is still something we do a lot of. That, to me, is a part of the genesis for me. I was sitting down on the couch one day, and I had this brainstorm around a listicle thing. N things to be a better software engineer, or something like that. I don't know if it was going to be a presentation or what I had.

I started jotting down these little things, these little nuggets that you pick up along the way. I thought, "Well, maybe I'll get to 10." Then I think I was around 35 or 40 when I realized, "Okay, there's more to this than I thought," right? Then I started talking to some people and sort of fleshing it out. It's all these little things that you pick up over your career. Let's get a light shone on that a little faster so you don't have to find it on your own.

To me, that's a huge part of it. How do you write good code? How do you read code? How do you test that code? What is architecture? Obviously, we can't replace the Fundamentals of Software Architecture. We point to it, unsurprisingly.

Neal: Which is a resource in the book.

Nate: Absolutely.

Neal: I'd be impressed if you could replace that whole book with a chapter.

Nate: Yes, that would be cask strength right there, if you could distill it down to that. I never learned about architecture when I was in university. That was something that, oh, the architect did some things, and you sort of picked it up piecemeal. Yes, and it's just trying to give people, take some of the mystery away from that, pull that shroud back a bit so folks can see what that breadth looks like.

Dan: "Hey, guess what? Becoming an architect is a path you can take as well. Let's talk about that."

Neal: Say that term "architect" with proper reverence, please.

[Laughter]

Nate: Hey, I'm an Architect as a Service!

Ken: Somewhat related, Neal and I were both actually in Bangkok at an event a couple of weeks ago. A couple of folks walked up to us afterwards that were students, and they were looking for a job. Since you do talk about career things, they asked me, "How do we make ourselves stand out to folks? How do we get people's attention?" Frankly, it's been a long time since I interviewed as an entry-level software engineer. Did any of that come out when you were working on Fundamentals and talking to people that are just getting started?

Dan: Yes, I don't know if it's directly, but a part of that is, again, starting to make connections. I think the biggest thing you can do while you're applying for jobs is trying to get involved in the community, whether it's going to a meetup, whether it's being involved with some type of project, however you can get involved in the community, doing that.

I think it is also trying to find a way to not be the 100,000th person who submitted a resume to the company, knowing that you submitted 10, 15 resumes today. I don't know, I'm not on the other side of that right now, and I'm in the same position as you, I haven't done that in 20 years, but trying to make sure that you find the right people to talk to send your resumes to, not just blast-emailing your resume to everybody who wants to read it.

Because I know a lot of these systems are basically just filtering out based on things that are in your resume, so making sure that you are taking your resume and filling it out for the job that is being advertised. Don't just take the same thing and blast it out to 20 people. If there is a specific job you're interested in, make sure your resume is tailored to fit the requirements for that position.

Nate: Yes, and I think it's also being willing to network a bit, right? I think that's something that we definitely don't touch on in most programs. In fact, I just had an undergrad in my workshop. I just did a developer architect workshop, and one of my attendees was an undergrad. He's going to graduate, I think in the fall, I think is what he said. What really impressed me about him is he was talking to multiple people in that room, introducing himself, and then clearly exchanging contact information. I thought, "All right, that kid's going to be okay. He's going to find something." That's not comfortable for a lot of us. I'm really proud of him for doing that.

Dan: You remind me of something. I was fortunate enough to speak at the Atlanta Java User Group maybe last year, and there was just so many people in the room, and we had a great presentation. You were there. We had a really great presentation. A younger developer came up to me afterwards and he said, "Hey, I'm really struggling to find my next position. I don't know what I should be doing."

I'm like, "Sir, you should not be talking to me. You are at a Java User Group. Go talk to all the people that are here. Network, find out where people work. Are they hiring? I'm not the person you should be talking to. I appreciate this conversation, but those are the things you should be doing." It's a sales position. You're trying to hustle, right? You got to get out. You got to talk to people. You got to set yourself apart. You can't just be the thousandth resume that they got today, right?

Ken: Dan, you just mentioned a Java User Group. I guess both authors, from your perspective, and I don't know if you address this in the book or not, people learning the Fundamentals, should they be picking a language? Should they be trying to understand structures? Should they be trying to understand what?

Dan: What's your favorite saying?

Nate: Well, it depends. It depends. I have this theory that a lot of us fall in love with that first language we learned, and then that becomes our favorite hammer, and we use it to solve every problem, and it's the greatest language that's ever been created. No language can surpass it. Obviously, we've got to have fluency in a language, and there's nothing wrong with investing in that.

We need to be aware of other languages, and we need to periodically, whether that's annually or biannually, whatever works for your sort of how you approach things, you do need to stretch and try something else and pick up a different language. It will change the way you write your basic language, and it will change the way your brain approaches these problems, and I think that's a huge, huge positive.

One of the things I try to encourage people to think about, though, is the length that a skill will be useful to you. If you look at everything you learn, there's a lifespan to that. In our world, some of the things you pick up, they have a lifespan of a fruit fly. They last about 24 hours, and then they die. Every JavaScript framework that's ever been invented seems to get about six months, and then everybody hates it, and we move on.

There's value in that, but I encourage people to think about some of these longer-running skill sets, these things that go on for your entire career. For instance, the soft skills, the things that we love to ignore as software engineers, are beneficial to you for your entire career. Somebody asked me a couple of years ago for book recommendations for software architects. I said, "Well, The Fundamentals Software Architecture."

He said, "Yes, got that one." I said, "How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie." Not a technical book, older than everyone that's on this call, probably everyone that's listening to this podcast, and yet one of the most important books you can pick up for your career, in my opinion. I ran into that person a year later at that same event, and they said, "I read that book, it changed my career, it changed my life." I'm like, "Whoa, okay, great, fantastic." To me, it's appreciating that there is a whole pantheon of things you can learn and don't tie yourself just to learning the next API.

Dan: Yes, and I'd say early on in your career, you're in this discovery phase where maybe you're trying a couple of different languages, and you want to see what resonates with you. After that, one of the things we talk about in the book is like, "Hey, we have walked backwards from your goal, like, 'Where do I want to be in five years?' We got to set some real career goals here. If one of those is to be like an architect, right? You have to get very strong in one vertical."

I need to be very strong in, say, Java. I have to understand everything there is to know about Java. I got to be good at Java. I have to understand data structures and concurrency, and all the things that would make me a good Java developer. I'd say, once you're past that discovery phase, yes, you really need to hone in on some skills, whether it's in that particular language, but then there is that T-shape, like "What are the broad things that I just need to know a little bit more about?"

Neal: Okay, the book is in early release, right? From O'Reilly?

Nate: Correct.

Neal: How many chapters out now?

Dan: Oh, we just had two more drop.

Nate: I'm not sure. It's at least 120 pages, so however many chapters that is then.

Dan: Yes, I think five.

Nate: Six, five, something like that.

Neal: Six, I'm getting an indication. Let's do six chapters [Crosstalk].

Dan: All right.

Nate: Let's do six.

Dan: All right.

Neal: [laughs] Because somebody's looking at a website. [Crosstalk]

Nate: That helps. That helps. I don't have it in front of me.

Neal: Six chapters out. When's the anticipated finish date? I know you--

Nate: Fall, I hope. Fingers crossed.

Dan: Yes, that's what we're aiming for.

Neal: These things always take longer than they seem like they should.

Nate: Oh, yes, writing books, it's sort of like having a child. If you've never done it before, you have no idea what you're getting into, and you just dive in, and it is what it is. At least for some people, they get to the point like, "Well, I'm never doing that again." Then amnesia kicks in, and you forget about how miserable it was. Then you're like, "Sure, I'll do it again." That's been my experience with books. I think this is number seven for me. It's just this "I'll never do that again" until the next one.

Neal: Well, I read a great book. There's a whole genre of books by writers about writing. There's a book called The Writer's Life by a poet. One of the things that she said is that every book takes two years, whether you want it to or not. I thought, "I thought that was only technical books, but it turns out it's poetry books, too." They all take a long time. I think it's a great topic.

I think it's greatly needed because a lot of people coming out of university or boot camp, they don't know what the day job is, because all they've ever seen is code and simple little problems in university. Having a good guideline to what the day job looks like, I think, is a great way to bootstrap a career. I think that's a much-needed resource. You guys should stop talking to us and resume writing them.

Nate: Well, our editors would like that as well, I'm sure.

Dan: Yes, for sure.

Neal: [Crosstalk] Well, thanks very much for joining us today.

Nate: Thank you.

Dan: Thanks for having us.

Nate: Thanks for having us.

Dan: Yes, this is great.