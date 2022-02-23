It is important to set certain expectations when starting a mentoring relationship. Both mentor and mentee must keep in mind weaknesses and strengths of each other. For example, a mentee must understand that asking for mentorship about something specific such as working in React when the mentor has a focused expertise on .NET, won't be very helpful. However, this same example could link the topic that this relationship is bilateral and both members can learn from each other, and even in some instances flip roles as to whom is mentoring and guiding whom. An ebb and flow in the relationship.

A nice way to start the process is having a kick-off session about the expectations. Lay your cards on the table and be frank, agree to three or four realistic goals both of you want to achieve in the short and middle term. Write them down, as if they were the vision of a company. Invest some time to figure out if the mentor has the skills, the contacts, the time and the tools to help with those goals. Set the implementation details aside, It's too early to build action plans, but you can start scheduling recurring checkpoint meetings with a preliminary agenda.

Keep in mind that a mentorship is not a hierarchical relationship. You both will be equals, and the mentor will try to guide the mentee on some already set expectations. But keep your ego in a box during this process. The mentor is not a teacher. Their goal is to bring the best of the mentee out and guide them on a learning journey, but it’s not their responsibility if the mentee does or doesn’t apply these teachings at the end. Mentors can and should do their best, but what the mentee does with the knowledge and guidance shared is completely up to them.

As a mentor, you shouldn’t expect your mentee to put in practice every single one of your indications. Mentors will very likely have a lot of stories resulting in success (or a learned lesson), but past returns do not guarantee future results. What worked for someone in a very specific situation may not work in a similar one. Mentors need to be humble enough to recognize this, and in any case, avoid an 'I told you so' attitude.