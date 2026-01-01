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Databricks Data & AI Summit 2026

Our Databricks partnership Back

Strategy to production: Data and AI that scales. Find us at booth #427.

 

At the Databricks Data & AI Summit, discover how our partnership helps enterprises transform data into decisive action — fast, responsibly and at scale. And as AI shifts from text generation to API and data execution, we’ll share our unified governance framework to help you deploy agentic innovation safely.

 

 

Scaling Data and AI is hard. We make it repeatable.


Data fragmentation halts most AI projects. As data mesh pioneers, Thoughtworks leverages the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to bridge the gap between raw data and business value, ensuring repeatable, integrated AI production for your enterprise.

 

 

AI/works™ on Databricks

 

Databricks provides the underlying data and ML infrastructure, while AI/works™ delivers the agentic governance and production-ready platform to operationalize it.

Find us at the Databricks Data & AI Summit 2026

The Thoughtworks and Databricks advantage

Learn more

Our leaders

Headshot of Shayan Mohanty

Shayan Mohanty

Chief Data and AI Officer

See bio
Headshot of Simone Thompson

Simone Thompson

Global Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem

See bio
Headshot of Alex Moore

Alexander Moore

Director, Strategic Alliances

See bio

Book a meeting with us

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See what we’ve built with Databricks

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How Thoughtworks and Bosch built a lean, evolutionary Databricks platform for green energy pipelines
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