How data platforms and governance must evolve for an agent-driven world

Organizations have invested heavily in data infrastructure. Yet when the time comes to enable AI at scale, most find the same constraint: the data foundation was not designed for what advanced analytics and AI agents now demand of it. Fragmented, stale or ungoverned data slows AI adoption — and compounds risk across every automated workflow and business insight that depends on it.
This playbook brings together perspectives from practitioners who've faced that gap.
Uncover practical guidance for technology leaders. Hear from architects, engineers, data leaders, and executives who have successfully moved from experimentation to production, featuring contributions from Thoughtworks, Databricks, and other industry voices.
A playbook preview from Bilal Jaffery
When AI moves from recommending to acting, the platforms beneath it can no longer be passive.
Read a preview
A limited executive edition from Thoughtworks, Databricks and industry voices on how governance must evolve for an agent-driven world.
Inside the playbook, discover:
01
How governance changes when AI begins to act, not just answer.
02
Why data, model and agent governance can no longer sit in separate lanes.
03
What executive teams must redesign now to support responsible autonomy.
04
Where governance should create confidence and speed, not bureaucracy.
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Static policies, logs and post-incident reviews were enough when models made predictions. They are not enough when systems act.Shayan MohantyChief Data & AI Officer, Thoughtworks
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When an agent acts autonomously, the organization has already decided.Asha SaxenaCEO, World Leaders in Data and AI (WLDA) · Chair, xnode.ai · Author, The AI Factor & Digital Human Advantage
Contributors
Asha Saxena
CEO, World Leaders in Data and AI (WLDA) · Chair, xnode.ai · Author, The AI Factor & Digital Human Advantage
Get your copy of the playbook: How data platforms and governance must evolve for an agent-driven world
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