Strategy to production: Data and AI that scales. Find us at booth #427.

At the Databricks Data & AI Summit, discover how our partnership helps enterprises transform data into decisive action — fast, responsibly and at scale. And as AI shifts from text generation to API and data execution, we’ll share our unified governance framework to help you deploy agentic innovation safely.

Scaling Data and AI is hard. We make it repeatable.



Data fragmentation halts most AI projects. As data mesh pioneers, Thoughtworks leverages the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to bridge the gap between raw data and business value, ensuring repeatable, integrated AI production for your enterprise.

AI/works™ on Databricks

Databricks provides the underlying data and ML infrastructure, while AI/works™ delivers the agentic governance and production-ready platform to operationalize it.