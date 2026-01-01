AI that works
At Next, we focused on the hardest part of innovation: turning momentum into reality. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, we help organizations turn AI ambition into production. We do this through our 3R framework, rebuilding the core, rewiring for agents, and reimagining value, accelerated by our AI/works™ platform. And to prove value fast, we use our 3-3-3 model: product design in 3 days, prototype in 3 weeks, production-ready MVP in 3 months.
Building a composable public sectorPowered by Google Cloud
We addressed the critical challenge for public sector agencies: transforming legacy and mainframe systems into seamless, trusted, AI-powered government experiences. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Thoughtworks showcased how agencies can modernize without mission disruption by connecting modern digital services to the systems that run government. Powered by our Seamless Government Experience (SGX), this approach enables incremental, secure, and measurable transformation so AI can deliver real outcomes.
Platform engineeringHow Al is breaking software delivery
At Next '26, we hosted a roundtable to address a critical shift: AI is accelerating code creation faster than most delivery pipelines can absorb. The discussion focused on why Platform Engineering and modern validation are essential to turn AI speed into real business outcomes. We’re continuing this conversation in an upcoming engineering ROI clinic to help executive leaders measure and prove the value of their platform strategy.
The modernization speakeasyWith Mechanical Orchard
Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard brought the conversation offstage at the Modernization Speakeasy, an evening of live music, cocktails, and candid dialogue on what transformation really looks like in practice. One theme stood out: modernization is not a one-time event, it is an ongoing journey. Together, our teams help organizations evolve the critical legacy systems they rely on, without the disruption of traditional big-bang approaches.
Client stories
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Client storyDepartment for Transport: How we updated transport data set functionality after 20 yearsView client story
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Client storyAbraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum: Revitalizing the customer experience with augmented realityView client story
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Client storyEtsy: Keeping human connection at the heart of commerceView client story
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Client storyClevergy: Revolutionizing the energy industry with a holistic approach to sustainabilityView client story
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Client storyAtom Bank: Creating a competitive advantage with cloud migration and modernizationView client story
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Client storyWorkrise: Filling the skilled labor gapView client story
What Google Cloud thinks about us
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Thoughtworks and Google Cloud's unique blend of product thinking and agile methodology helps enable value at every stage of modernization. Together, we can equip our clients to deliver the next big thing with speed, agility and innovation in mind.Paul MagnoneHead of Global Strategic Alliances, Google Cloud
Request a meeting with Thoughtworks
Next ’26 generated real momentum. The challenge now is turning it into measurable outcomes. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Thoughtworks helps organizations move from AI ambition to delivery.
If you are ready to turn ideas into real progress, let’s talk.