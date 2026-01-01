Our presence
Building a composable public sector
Powered by Google Cloud
We addressed the critical challenge for public sector agencies: transforming legacy and mainframe systems into seamless, trusted, AI-powered government experiences. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Thoughtworks showcased how agencies can modernize without mission disruption by connecting modern digital services to the systems that run government. Powered by our Seamless Government Experience (SGX), this approach enables incremental, secure, and measurable transformation so AI can deliver real outcomes.
Platform engineering roundtable
How Al is breaking software delivery
At Next '26, we hosted a roundtable to address a critical shift: AI is accelerating code creation faster than most delivery pipelines can absorb. The discussion focused on why Platform Engineering and modern validation are essential to turn AI speed into real business outcomes. We’re continuing this conversation in an upcoming engineering ROI clinic to help executive leaders measure and prove the value of their platform strategy.
The Modernization Speakeasy
With Mechanical Orchard
Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard brought the conversation offstage at the Modernization Speakeasy, an evening of live music, cocktails, and candid dialogue on what transformation really looks like in practice. One theme stood out: modernization is not a one-time event, it is an ongoing journey. Together, our teams help organizations evolve the critical legacy systems they rely on, without the disruption of traditional big-bang approaches.
Client stories
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Client storyDepartment for Transport: How we updated transport data set functionality after 20 yearsView client story
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Client storyAbraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum: Revitalizing the customer experience with augmented realityView client story
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Client storyEtsy: Keeping human connection at the heart of commerceView client story
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Client storyClevergy: Revolutionizing the energy industry with a holistic approach to sustainabilityView client story
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Client storyAtom Bank: Creating a competitive advantage with cloud migration and modernizationView client story
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Client storyWorkrise: Filling the skilled labor gapView client story
Request a meeting with Thoughtworks
Next ’26 generated real momentum. The challenge now is turning it into measurable outcomes. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Thoughtworks helps organizations move from AI ambition to delivery.
If you are ready to turn ideas into real progress, let’s talk.