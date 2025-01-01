Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Spark the extraordinary future of our pioneering partnership with Mechanical Orchard

Thoughtworks is proud to partner with Mechanical Orchard, a leading AI-native technology company. Together, we deliver a powerful solution that leverages advanced technology to transform legacy systems into modern, scalable architectures.

 

By uniting Thoughtworks’ extensive expertise in engineering culture and digital transformation with Mechanical Orchard’s AI-powered platform, we empower organizations to address the challenges of legacy systems with precision and speed.

 

 

Our joint approach prioritizes understanding and replicating system behaviors, not just code conversion, ensuring a seamless transition to cloud-native environments. Designed for minimal business disruption, this partnership enables continuous innovation, future-proof operations and drives meaningful outcomes.

 

Discover benefits

Minimized business disruption

 

Modernize critical systems with minimal interruption to daily operations by creating a functional replica in modern, idiomatic code that ensures stability and reliability throughout the transition.

Incremental value delivery

 

 

Reduce risk and build confidence by progressing in manageable steps, delivering proven value into production iteratively and achieving early wins in your modernization initiatives.

 

Accelerated innovation

 

 

Enable seamless system updates and enhancements with maintainable, high-quality code driven by behavior-first AI tools, laying the foundation for continuous innovation.

 

 

Dependable,
AI-driven outcomes

 

Leverage large language models and generative AI to ensure reliable, auditable and accurate transformations, preserving business logic and achieving deterministic results.

Our services

Enterprise modernization strategy

Strategic assessment and planning to transition legacy platforms into modern, scalable systems, cutting costs, enhancing agility and driving operational efficiency.

Learn more

Enterprise modernization design and build

Expert design and engineering of cloud-native, API-driven, or hybrid solutions to replace or integrate legacy systems, boosting performance and flexibility.

Learn more

