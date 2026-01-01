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Google Cloud Next '26

Our recap. Your action.

 
Our Google Cloud partnership Back

Thoughtworks at Google Cloud Next 2026

The energy at Google Cloud Next ’26 was electric, and we showed up with a clear focus: turning AI momentum into production reality. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, we help organizations move from ambition to measurable outcomes by rebuilding core systems, rewiring them for agent-driven execution, and reimagining how value is delivered. AI/works™, our agentic development platform, accelerates how teams design, build, and run AI-enabled software, while our 3-3-3 model proves value fast: design in 3 days, prototype in 3 weeks, and a production-ready MVP in 3 months. Explore our recap to see how we showed up at Next and what we’re taking forward. If you’re ready to move AI into production, let’s connect.
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Next '26 content

Our presence

Building a composable public sector

Powered by Google Cloud


We addressed the critical challenge for public sector agencies: transforming legacy and mainframe systems into seamless, trusted, AI-powered government experiences. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Thoughtworks showcased how agencies can modernize without mission disruption by connecting modern digital services to the systems that run government. Powered by our Seamless Government Experience (SGX), this approach enables incremental, secure, and measurable transformation so AI can deliver real outcomes.

Learn more about our Seamless Government Experience solution

Platform engineering roundtable

How Al is breaking software delivery


At Next '26, we hosted a roundtable to address a critical shift: AI is accelerating code creation faster than most delivery pipelines can absorb. The discussion focused on why Platform Engineering and modern validation are essential to turn AI speed into real business outcomes. We’re continuing this conversation in an upcoming engineering ROI clinic to help executive leaders measure and prove the value of their platform strategy.

Register for webinar: ROI clinic for executive leaders

The Modernization Speakeasy

With Mechanical Orchard


Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard brought the conversation offstage at the Modernization Speakeasy, an evening of live music, cocktails, and candid dialogue on what transformation really looks like in practice. One theme stood out: modernization is not a one-time event, it is an ongoing journey. Together, our teams help organizations evolve the critical legacy systems they rely on, without the disruption of traditional big-bang approaches.

Learn more about our partnership with Mechanical Orchard

Client stories

See what we have built with Google Cloud.
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Request a meeting with Thoughtworks

Next ’26 generated real momentum. The challenge now is turning it into measurable outcomes. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Thoughtworks helps organizations move from AI ambition to delivery.

 

If you are ready to turn ideas into real progress, let’s talk.

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