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Google Cloud Next '26

Our recap. Your action.

 
Our Google Cloud partnership Back

Thoughtworks at Google Cloud Next 2026

The energy at Google Cloud Next ’26 was electric, and we showed up with a clear focus: making AI work in the real world. As a Google Cloud premier partner, we connected with customers and partners to discuss the priority of turning AI ambition into real, measurable outcomes. Explore our recap to see how we showed up, what we shared, and why we are shaping what comes next. If you are ready to turn AI into real progress, let’s connect.
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AI that works

At Next, we focused on the hardest part of innovation: turning momentum into reality. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, we help organizations turn AI ambition into production. We do this through our 3R framework, rebuilding the core, rewiring for agents, and reimagining value, accelerated by our AI/works™ platform. And to prove value fast, we use our 3-3-3 model: product design in 3 days, prototype in 3 weeks, production-ready MVP in 3 months.

Building a composable public sector

Powered by Google Cloud

We addressed the critical challenge for public sector agencies: transforming legacy and mainframe systems into seamless, trusted, AI-powered government experiences. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Thoughtworks showcased how agencies can modernize without mission disruption by connecting modern digital services to the systems that run government. Powered by our Seamless Government Experience (SGX), this approach enables incremental, secure, and measurable transformation so AI can deliver real outcomes.

Platform engineering

How Al is breaking software delivery

At Next '26, we hosted a roundtable to address a critical shift: AI is accelerating code creation faster than most delivery pipelines can absorb. The discussion focused on why Platform Engineering and modern validation are essential to turn AI speed into real business outcomes. We’re continuing this conversation in an upcoming engineering ROI clinic to help executive leaders measure and prove the value of their platform strategy.

The modernization speakeasy

With Mechanical Orchard

Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard brought the conversation offstage at the Modernization Speakeasy, an evening of live music, cocktails, and candid dialogue on what transformation really looks like in practice. One theme stood out: modernization is not a one-time event, it is an ongoing journey. Together, our teams help organizations evolve the critical legacy systems they rely on, without the disruption of traditional big-bang approaches.

Next '26 content

Client stories

See what we have built with Google Cloud.
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What Google Cloud thinks about us

Request a meeting with Thoughtworks

Next ’26 generated real momentum. The challenge now is turning it into measurable outcomes. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Thoughtworks helps organizations move from AI ambition to delivery.

 

If you are ready to turn ideas into real progress, let’s talk.

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