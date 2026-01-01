Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
The traditional media industry has undergone a revolution. Today’s tech-first audience now controls when, where, and how they consume content.

 

We empower our media and publishing clients with cutting-edge media technology solutions that remove barriers, modernize their applications, and deliver exceptional audience experiences at speed.

Discover how Thoughtworks supported ITV, one of the UK’s largest ad-funded television networks, to share data across teams more easily with data mesh.
Five year trusted partnership empowers Spotify’s Creator Marketplace

Discover how Thoughtworks partnered with industry giant Spotify to build a consistent and reliable enterprise-grade music streaming platform.

Media and publishing client stories

The big benefit for us is time saving and control of our own data. Launching target campaigns used to take us three months but now it takes us three minutes. It's much easier to build audiences and see the size of them.
Sarah Footman
Conversion and Retention Marketing Lead, ITV
Our trusted partners

We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our media and publishing clients.
We partner with some of the world’s leading media and publishing organizations, from scale-ups to global Fortune 500 enterprises.

