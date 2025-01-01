Ethical tech insights

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Tech excellence goes beyond writing great code or building an effective architecture — it means deeply embodying ethics and ethical decision-making in the technology we create; designing with empathy, and collaboratively working towards an equitable tech future. 

Technologists, organizations and governments all have a responsibility to consider the way in which tech is imagined, created and applied – and how it can be set up to both avoid harm, and serve the widest possible group of stakeholders – society. 


Client story
Clevergy: Revolutionizing the energy industry with a holistic approach to sustainability

Clevergy is a Spanish startup that brings energy consumption transparency to consumers through digital technology. Their mission is to promote a cleaner and greener environment by reducing carbon emissions and promoting the use of renewable energy sources.

Read more

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.