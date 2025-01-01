Ethical tech insights

Tech excellence goes beyond writing great code or building an effective architecture — it means deeply embodying ethics and ethical decision-making in the technology we create; designing with empathy, and collaboratively working towards an equitable tech future.
Technologists, organizations and governments all have a responsibility to consider the way in which tech is imagined, created and applied – and how it can be set up to both avoid harm, and serve the widest possible group of stakeholders – society.
Featured content
Clevergy is a Spanish startup that brings energy consumption transparency to consumers through digital technology. Their mission is to promote a cleaner and greener environment by reducing carbon emissions and promoting the use of renewable energy sources.