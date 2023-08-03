The client

Clevergy is a Spanish startup that brings energy consumption transparency to consumers through digital technology. Their mission is to promote a cleaner and greener environment by reducing carbon emissions and promoting the use of renewable energy sources. As a company that values sustainability, they wanted to ensure their cloud infrastructure resources were also operating efficiently.

The challenge

Clevergy’s mission is to help people save energy and save the planet. If a company with this mission cannot understand how they are impacting carbon emissions, they cannot achieve their objectives. As a company that relies on cloud infrastructure, Clevergy wanted to measure the carbon emissions and energy consumption of their cloud resources to ensure they were operating consciously while doing business. However, they lacked a proper tool to help them monitor their cloud infrastructure's carbon footprint and energy consumption.

The solution

Clevergy partnered with Thoughtworks to implement and deploy the Cloud Carbon Footprint (CCF) tool to help them measure and monitor their Google Cloud Platform (GCP) infrastructure's carbon emissions and energy consumption.

The CCF tool is a cloud-agnostic, free and open-source tool that utilizes cloud usage data to provide insights into carbon emissions, energy consumption, and efficiency of cloud resources. Its cloud-agnostic nature enables compatibility with any cloud provider, regardless of their specific infrastructure environment.

Thoughtworks implemented and configured this solution, ensuring it was customized to Clevergy’s specific cloud infrastructure environment. The tool showed interesting results in terms of their own metrics.

These were the first results we got with the tool: