Ethical tech insights

Tech excellence goes beyond writing great code or building an effective architecture — it means deeply embodying ethics and ethical decision-making in the technology we create; designing with empathy, and collaboratively working towards an equitable tech future.

﻿

Technologists, organizations and governments all have a responsibility to consider the way in which tech is imagined, created and applied – and how it can be set up to both avoid harm, and serve the widest possible group of stakeholders – society.



