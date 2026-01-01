How data platforms and governance must evolve for an agent-driven world

Organizations have invested heavily in data infrastructure. Yet when the time comes to enable AI at scale, most find the same constraint: the data foundation was not designed for what advanced analytics and AI agents now demand of it. Fragmented, stale or ungoverned data slows AI adoption — and compounds risk across every automated workflow and business insight that depends on it.

This playbook brings together perspectives from practitioners who've faced that gap.

Uncover practical guidance for technology leaders. Hear from architects, engineers, data leaders, and executives who have successfully moved from experimentation to production, featuring contributions from Thoughtworks, Databricks, and other industry voices.