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June 2026

How data platforms and governance must evolve for an agent-driven world

A new playbook for the agentic era

 
Databricks Back

Organizations have invested heavily in data infrastructure. Yet when the time comes to enable AI at scale, most find the same constraint: the data foundation was not designed for what advanced analytics and AI agents now demand of it. Fragmented, stale or ungoverned data slows AI adoption — and compounds risk across every automated workflow and business insight that depends on it.

 

This playbook brings together perspectives from practitioners who've faced that gap.

 

Uncover practical guidance for technology leaders. Hear from architects, engineers, data leaders, and executives who have successfully moved from experimentation to production, featuring contributions from Thoughtworks, Databricks, and other industry voices.

A playbook preview from Bilal Jaffery

When AI moves from recommending to acting, the platforms beneath it can no longer be passive.

Read a preview

 

 

A limited executive edition from Thoughtworks, Databricks and industry voices on how governance must evolve for an agent-driven world.
 
Request your copy of the playbook

Inside the playbook, discover:

01

How governance changes when AI begins to act, not just answer.

 

02

Why data, model and agent governance can no longer sit in separate lanes.

03

What executive teams must redesign now to support responsible autonomy.

04

Where governance should create confidence and speed, not bureaucracy.

Contributors

Headshot of Shayan Mohanty

Shayan Mohanty

Chief Data and AI Officer

Thoughtworks

See bio
Headshot of Bilal Jaffrey

Bilal Jaffery

SVP, Head of Data & AI

Thoughtworks

See bio
Headshot of David Nasi

David Nasi

Director, Product Management, AI and Agentic Platform

Databricks

See bio

James Cameron-Williams

Chief Product & Technology Officer

OAG

 

See bio

Asha Saxena

CEO, World Leaders in Data and AI (WLDA) · Chair, xnode.ai · Author, The AI Factor & Digital Human Advantage

See bio

Get your copy of the playbook: How data platforms and governance must evolve for an agent-driven world

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