Transforming government services with AI

What’s the true benefit of essential services, business support and veteran assistance if constituents have trouble accessing them when they're needed most?

Too often, government services feel like a maze: long wait times, confusing forms and dead-end websites. And it’s not because staff aren’t trying. Agencies are doing their best, but they’re held back by legacy systems, shrinking teams and tight budgets.

This is where AI comes in. Not as another buzzword, but as a real, practical way to help governments meet today’s challenges. Advances in intelligent models and interactive systems, especially agentic AI, are opening new doors to make public services more responsive, accessible and efficient.