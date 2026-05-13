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AI that works for the people it serves

Composable architecture, governed data and agentic AI at scale
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AI won’t fix government. Better systems will.

 

The challenge facing public services isn’t cosmetic — it’s structural.

 

Legacy systems were never designed for today’s demands: rising compliance pressure, fragmented service delivery and a shrinking workforce with deep legacy expertise. The result is increasing friction for agencies, greater burden on staff and poorer experiences for the people relying on them.

 

The Composable Agency offers a more practical path forward.

 

One built on:

  • Modular capabilities that evolve without system-wide risk
  • Governed, real-time data that enables a complete view of citizen needs
  • AI that operates as a supervised digital workforce — designed for auditability, safety and measurable outcomes

 

The goal isn’t more technology. It’s a Seamless Government Experience — where services are connected, proactive and built around real life events.

What's inside

Modernize without high-risk system replacements

Break down legacy systems into modular capabilities that evolve without disruption

Unlock a complete view of citizen needs

Enable secure interoperability without centralizing sensitive data

Deploy AI safely in high-stakes environments

Apply governance through containment, auditability and human-in-the-loop controls

Move from pilots to production in 90 days

A practical 3-3-3 roadmap to deliver measurable value fast

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Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.