Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
A line drawing of many hands

Stories hub

Social Change Back
We believe that technology is a powerful tool to amplify the social impact of organizations and movements. We've worked with hundreds of partners around the world providing support in many forms and we're delighted to share stories of this work with you here. 
Report
Our latest Global impact report

Our purpose is to create extraordinary impact. In this report we outline actions taken, partnerships and perspectives evolved over the last year across Responsible tech, DEI, social change and sustainability. The report also shares our approach to governance, advancing and retaining our people, and ESG reporting.

Explore it here

Top stories

 

This quarter, we have curated a set of stories to provide a snapshot of our work in Global Health. To explore beyond this selection, please use the filters and ‘View more’ options below.
Social change
Digitizing children's hospitals in Africa with CURE International
Discover the whole story
2m+
Patients supported by Bahmni
Social change
Supporting clinical decisions with AI
Improving rural health outcomes in China
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Critical updates at Bahmni's origins - the JSS hospital
Read the story
A papercut illustration of astronauts exploring. Various planets, a rocket and a lunar landscape suggest childhood imagination, stories and play.
Social change

Bookdance

Supporting early childhood development in Thailand with Bookdance
StepUp for Ageing research logo
Social change

Contributing to healthy ageing possibilities

Learn about our work on Dementia with Ageing Research in Australia
A papercut illustration showing a doctor at a diagnostic crossroads
Social change

CollectiveGood

Improving diagnostics through digital platforms with UNC and CollectiveGood
Blopup logo
Social change

Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya

Monitoring the health of homeless populations in Spain
A group of 17 participants in the Aceleradora Inclusiva
Diversity, equity and inclusion

Aceleradora Inclusiva

Creating inclusive pathways into tech in Brazil
A papercut illustration of a brain, with a dark blue background with silver dots, reminding us of the night sky and all of the possibilites humans represent
Diversity, equity and inclusion

Inclusive Thoughtworker journey

Improving the Thoughtworker journey for our Neurodiverse colleagues
A papercut illustration depicting a lighthouse against a stormy sky. The lighthouse beams the path ahead.
Social change

Theory of Change

Our pathway to understanding and optimising our impact
View less

Let's talk about your next project

Get in touch

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.