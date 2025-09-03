Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Thoughtworks Honored as a Forrester 2025 B2B Return on Integration Winner

Thoughtworks Honored as a Forrester 2025 B2B Return on Integration Winner

News archive Back
September 03, 2025  - London

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced it has received Forrester’s 2025 B2B Return on Integration (ROI) Honors. The honors are awarded to organizations that have achieved strong product, marketing, sales and customer engagement alignment and as a result have improved company performance. Thoughtworks will be among the honorees recognized at the B2B Summit EMEA, taking place in London and virtually, October 6-8, 2025.

 

Thoughtworks was recognized for enhancing its go-to-market efforts by launching a multi-agent marketing insights application built on a martech stack and data architecture reengineered for agents. This application provides real-time reporting with a conversational generative AI interface, based on a unified key performance indicator (KPI) framework that utilizes Forrester’s models and research. As a result, the go-to-market organization is more tightly aligned to the company’s growth priorities, achieving higher win rates and measurable gains in client retention and expansion.

 

“Like most companies, we relied on manual reporting via CRM systems and dashboards to drive marketing ROI,” said Julie Woods-Moss, chief marketing officer at Thoughtworks. “Now, we operate with AI-powered real-time performance data and reasoning. Rewiring our tech stack for agents and rearchitecting our data was an important first step to building an agentic marketing organization. Conversational GenAI enables marketers to have both real-time data and insightful reasoning. Early benefits include improved win rates, buying group expansion and better allocation of resources. We are continually looking for ways to improve our go-to-market performance, and it is encouraging to see the rapid adoption of AI agents across marketing at Thoughtworks.”

 

At Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA, ROI honorees will deliver a Keynote & Panel Discussion: 2025 Return on Integration Award Winners, taking place at 4:30 p.m. on October 7, 2025. Natalie Drucker, Global Director of AI and Digital Strategy, and Karen Dumville, VP of GTM Operations  of Thoughtworks, will share how they utilized Forrester’s frameworks and research, while re-architecting their GTM stack for agents to deliver a conversational, multi-agent marketing insights application.

 

Supporting resources:

 

 

-  ### -



About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.



Media contact:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations 

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.