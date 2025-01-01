Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Unleash your platform potential: Fast-track innovation and growth

Unlock the full potential of your platforms to accelerate time to market, enhance customer and developer experience, and enable innovation at scale. 

 

Our platform development services combine unparalleled software engineering expertise, deep platform-building experience, and partnerships with leading cloud providers to create strategies that transform your business. 

 

We help you build powerful ecosystems, drive sustainable growth, and achieve rapid ROI. With our thin-slice approach to platform development, you can realize fast business value that grows over time.

Spotify: 5 year trusted partnership empowers Spotifys creator marketplace
Since 2018, Thoughtworks has been proudly partnering with Spotify through various projects that power the Spotify marketplace, helping to build a consistent and reliable enterprise-grade platform. Both organizations align on our mutually shared values, from a strong passion for technological innovation to DEI initiatives, which has generated a powerful synergy and partnership that's yielded impactful results.

Benefits

Accelerate growth

 

Deliver products faster and at scale while creating incredible customer experiences.

Reduce costs

 

Streamline operations, reduce friction between teams, and optimize resource use — all while ensuring your organization is better equipped to adopt emerging technologies.

Enhance developer experience

 

Help your teams embrace platform thinking and focus on driving productivity, agility, and new capabilities to generate more business value.

Our services

Business platform engineering

Identify and expose core domain business capabilities to customer-facing products and partner-facing APIs using industry-specific blueprints.

Developer platform engineering

Optimize delivery and runtime infrastructure and orchestration, and elevate the developer experience for faster digital delivery.

Modern cloud engineering

Improve the adoption of cloud operating models and the optimization of cloud resources to maximize ROI

Our partnerships

Building the foundation for tomorrow's platforms, we forge strategic partnerships with industry titans like Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft, Stripe, and Spotify. This powerful ecosystem empowers us to create seamless, innovative platforms that unlock a world of opportunity.
Client stories

Platforms that power your growth

