Looking back: The landscape in 2018



To appreciate how much DevOps and platform engineering have evolved, it’s helpful to set the scene in 2018 — a moment that, though not so long ago, feels like a different era in technology.



Outside the world of software, 2018 was a year of momentous shifts: the launch of 5G, the implementation of GDPR across the EU, Tesla’s leadership dramas, the rise and fall of cryptocurrency darlings and Microsoft’s acquisition of GitHub. For many, 2018 was also the year when printing metal with 3D printers became a reality and virtual reality was inching its way into the mainstream.



Inside the world of software, though, a quieter revolution was underway. DevOps, once more of a cultural idea than a discipline, was beginning to crystallize into a codified engineering practice. Influenced by the publication of The Phoenix Project by Gene Kim, Kevin Behr and George Spafford — and books like Continuous Delivery from Jez Humble and Dave Farley — DevOps matured from a set of disruptor techniques into the backbone of modern software delivery.



What changed? The industry moved past theory. Organizations became serious about flattening silos, visualizing value streams and finding friction points in their delivery pipelines. These weren’t just ideas — they made a huge difference for teams on the ground.



Real world DevOps: Automation in aerospace



Let’s talk about what this looked like in practice.



Back in 2018, I worked for a large US defense contractor, responsible for managing the software platform that supported multiple drone types — each with its own quirks and complexities. The deployment process was excruciatingly manual and paper-driven: teams navigated binders full of installation manuals, SSH’d into terminals, installed packages by hand and hoped that network connections to update servers didn’t fail.



The goal was to turn around a grounded drone in 14 days or less. In reality, it was often 30, 50 or even 60 days before everything was done and the drone could fly again. This was the opposite of agility.



But as DevOps thinking started to blossom, we asked a simple question: what if we automated the code build, test and deployment with CI/CD pipelines and configuration tools like Ansible and Puppet?



It wasn’t smooth sailing at first. We wrangled unusual languages, open-source tools (to save on license costs) and sometimes ran up against sheer organizational inertia. But the results spoke volumes: over a year and a half, turnaround time dropped from weeks to under 24 hours — a sea change in operational capability.



However, this automation tsunami brought new problems: pipeline sprawl. We ended up with 900+ self-hosted Jenkins runners, each its own snowflake. The next challenge was consolidation — giving power and autonomy to developers without losing control or drowning in operational complexity.



The birth of platform engineering



It was around this time that the seeds of platform engineering were being sown — at ThoughtWorks and across the industry. Inspired by conversations with folks like Martin Fowler and by ThoughtWorks’ own Evan Bottcher (whose 2018 article became a touchstone), we started thinking about what makes a good platform.



Four core principles stood out:



A compelling internal product: The platform itself must be genuinely useful and appealing to its internal users.



Autonomous delivery teams: Developers should be able to build and ship with minimal handoffs — a move away from “ticket ops” culture toward real self-service.



Reduced coordination: The platform should reduce the friction and overhead of cross-team coordination, not increase it.



Outcomes over outputs: The focus is not just on what the platform provides, but on how it accelerates business outcomes.



In other words: platform engineering wasn’t about spinning up shiny new internal portals or collecting tools for their own sake. It was about delivering real leverage for delivery teams, helping them move faster, more safely and with greater autonomy.



Key shifts since 2018: Four pillars of change



So what’s changed since 2018? Here are four major shifts that have defined the new era of platform engineering:



1. Self-service has evolved (again)



Remember when the front door to IT was a ticket queue? Need a GitHub repository, a bit of infrastructure or a test environment? Fill out a Jira or ServiceNow ticket and wait.



Today, the expectation is for genuine self-service — where developers (and sometimes other stakeholders) can discover, request and provision the resources they need instantly, using well-designed APIs and interfaces.



But there’s a vital nuance here: self-service should be specifically for tasks like onboarding, infrastructure provisioning and basic service requests. Incidents and feedback are still best handled in ITSM tools.