Data mesh
Since Thoughtworks first introduced data mesh in 2019, the architecture and operating model has fundamentally changed how enterprises capture, deliver and consume data.
Today, we combine the concepts of modern software engineering, domain ownership and product thinking to help organizations accelerate insight delivery, drive maximum value from their data, and continuously evolve — whether they adopt all four of data mesh’s foundational principles, or just one.
Since Thoughtworks first introduced data mesh in 2019, the architecture and operating model has fundamentally changed how enterprises capture, deliver and consume data.
Today, we combine the concepts of modern software engineering, domain ownership and product thinking to help organizations accelerate insight delivery, drive maximum value from their data, and continuously evolve — whether they adopt all four of data mesh’s foundational principles, or just one.
10 recommendations for a successful enterprise data mesh implementation
Since pioneering the framework, Thoughtworks has delivered the most data mesh implementations in the industry. Discover what we’ve learned, how to overcome common challenges, and our recommendations to ensure data mesh success.
Four principles of data mesh
Bring your data closer to the teams that need it most and know it best.
Apply product design and development principles to build high quality, usable data solutions.
Remove friction and technological complexity from the interaction between data producers and consumers.
Automate data governance policies, with no need for a centralized authority.
Discover the benefits
Make better-informed decisions, faster
Empower domain teams to operationalize and act on data faster, accelerating data-driven decision-making for a significant competitive advantage.
Create a data-driven culture of innovation
Put data consumers in control, freeing them to experiment and explore data-driven ideas that lead to lasting, meaningful innovation.
Support AI and ML initiatives
Enable teams to create data products specifically for AI and ML, making powerful capabilities accessible to more domains than ever before.