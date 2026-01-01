Data Mesh
A robust data foundation does much more than just help you manage and operationalize your data at scale. The right platform can help you accelerate time to market, increase data accessibility and quality, and cut costs.
Thoughtworks helps organizations navigate the people, process and technology changes required to modernize their data foundation, and implement evolutionary data platforms that break down silos, streamline compliance, and make it easier to turn data into measurable business value.
10 recommendations for a successful enterprise Data Mesh implementation
Since pioneering the framework, Thoughtworks has delivered the most Data Mesh implementations in the industry. Discover what we’ve learned, how to overcome common challenges, and our recommendations to ensure Data Mesh success.
Four principles of Data Mesh
Bring your data closer to the teams that need it most and know it best.
Apply product design and development principles to build high quality, usable data solutions.
Remove friction and technological complexity from the interaction between data producers and consumers.
Automate data governance policies, with no need for a centralized authority.
Discover the benefits
Make better-informed decisions, faster
Empower domain teams to operationalize and act on data faster, accelerating data-driven decision-making for a significant competitive advantage.
Create a data-driven culture of innovation
Put data consumers in control, freeing them to experiment and explore data-driven ideas that lead to lasting, meaningful innovation.
Support AI and ML initiatives
Enable teams to create data products specifically for AI and ML, making powerful capabilities accessible to more domains than ever before.