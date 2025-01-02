Volkswagen (VW) is one of the largest car makers globally, and currently the largest car producer in Brazil with over 25 million cars manufactured, 4 million exported from factories in the country and 15,000 people employed.

Volkswagen Brazil recognised the need for smarter, more advanced vehicles to keep pace with the market’s digital and technological transformation. To develop an innovative smart car for Brazilian customers, it was crucial to understand what they valued about their vehicle experience so Volkswagen could tailor technology solutions to meet those needs.

Together with Volkswagen Brazil, our Thoughtworks team designed a project to discover the pains, needs and desires of Brazilian drivers using design methodologies. We used these discoveries to create an innovation strategy for intelligent, user-centric Volkswagen vehicles.