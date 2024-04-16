Addressing the looming threat of waterborne diseases globally



The demand for clean, safe drinking water to support refugees and displaced populations has surged in recent years, with an alarming 108 million people displaced from their homes in 2022 alone. The SWOT (Safe Water Optimization Tool) is a collaborative initiative of the Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research at York University (Toronto, Canada) and Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (Amsterdam, The Netherlands), committed to tackling this urgent issue.

Their mission centers on implementing effective chlorine-based water treatment solutions, tailored to the unique challenges of these environments. They recognize the complexity of determining precise chlorine dosage, considering taste and odor concerns and ensuring household water safety. By providing accessible and sustainable solutions, the organization aims to protect public health and promote resilience in the face of emergencies. Together, they work towards ensuring water remains safe to drink and acceptable for vulnerable communities worldwide.

Confronting core challenges

Humanitarian water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) teams are tasked with delivering safe drinking water to people affected by conflict and natural disasters. This involves rapidly setting up infrastructure and systems to reliably source, treat and distribute water to residents of refugee or internally displaced persons settlements, often comparable in size to small towns.

The systems constructed in the wake of humanitarian crises usually involve supplying water to public tapstands, so people must collect, transport and store water in their homes before consumption. This additional ‘last mile’ of water distribution significantly impacts water safety, yet it remains overlooked in universal guidance for water treatment and quality testing, posing a considerable public health hazard.

World changing digital transformation

In response to this critical gap in water safety for millions of people, a team at York University in Toronto led the way to create the Safe Water Optimization Tool (SWOT)—an innovative web-based platform that helps humanitarian responders optimize water chlorination and ensure water safety during humanitarian emergencies. The SWOT leverages water quality data routinely collected by field teams, applying cutting-edge numerical and machine learning modeling to generate evidence-based and context-specific water chlorination targets. These targets help teams ensure water remains protected and safe to drink up to the point-of-consumption—at any location around the world. The SWOT is built on a user-friendly, low bandwidth web platform that is accessible even in resource-constrained settings.