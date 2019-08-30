Domino's Pizza Mogul | Creating Brand Advocates

Domino’s, in conjunction with Thoughtworks, won two awards at the 2015 Online Retail Industry Awards (ORIAS) in Sydney for the social selling platform Pizza Mogul: Best Social Commerce Initiative and Best Mobile Commerce Application/Site.





Domino’s is an Australian public company with a presence across six markets (Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Japan). The company is a household name and has grown to become a leader in a number of these markets. With more than 1500 stores, it is now considered the leading international Domino’s franchisee.





Create a pizza, promote it across social networks or by any other creative means, and earn a piece of the profit for every pizza sold. That’s the premise behind Domino’s groundbreaking Australian Pizza Mogul platform.





In just 11 months, the Pizza Mogul initiative resulted in 63,000 users, 130,000 pizza creations and more than 10,000 pieces of user generated content.





The idea behind Pizza Mogul goes back to 2012, when Domino’s launched an experiential iPad app called ‘Pizza Chef’, which allowed users to visually drag and drop toppings to create their ultimate pizza designs. Seeing a significant increase in basket size for orders made through Pizza Chef, Domino’s wanted to push the idea further. They partnered with Thoughtworks to bring the world-first idea to life, in just five months of development.



