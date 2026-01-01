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Data and AI Back
Danilo Sato

Danilo Sato

Head of Data & AI Services UK
Alumni

I joined Thoughtworks in the UK as a Consultant in 2008, and have led technical projects in many areas of architecture and engineering, including software, data, infrastructure, and machine learning. ﻿

 

In 2014 I published Devops in Practice, my book on reliable and automated software delivery. I have also spoken at conferences around the world.

 

I became Head of Data and AI Services for our UK business in 2020, and I am responsible for building high-performing teams to solve our clients’ most complex data problems.

 

I live in London with my wife and son.

 



 