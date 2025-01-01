全球各地的 Thoughtworkers 在不同地点协作创新，拥抱不同的工作方式。我们的办公地点主要分为两种：拥有实体地址和办公室的城市中心，以及拥有强大而蓬勃发展的 Thoughtworkers 社群的社区中心。社区中心的成员定期聚会，与客户和彼此合作，建立联系。
办公地点
- 亚太
- 欧洲
- 印度和中东
- 拉丁美洲
- 北美洲
-
-
澳大利亚
Meeanjin / 布里斯班Thoughtworks Australia Pty. Ltd.
Land of the Turrbal and Jagera/Yuggera Peoples
Level 3, 300 Adelaide Street
Brisbane City QLD 4000
Naarm / 墨尔本Thoughtworks Australia Pty. Ltd.
Lands of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung and Bunurong Boon Wurrung peoples of the East Kulin Nation
Level 35, 360 Collins Street
Melbourne, VIC, 3000
Gadigal Country / 悉尼Thoughtworks Australia Pty. Ltd.
Land of the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Level 10, 50 Carrington Street
Sydney, New South Wales 2000
-
中国
北京Thoughtworks
北京市东城区东直门南大街1号北京来福士中心办公楼，第7层01、04以及05 单元
成都Thoughtworks
四川省成都市高新区天府大道中段1268号1栋天府软件园E1座 7层 23-31号房
深圳Thoughtworks
社区中心
武汉Thoughtworks
湖北省武汉东湖新技术开发区关山大道332号保利·时代K18地块A栋保利国际中心20层2001号-1
西安Thoughtworks
西安环普国际科技园E座604/605/606单元
-
新西兰
AuklandThoughtworks New Zealand Limited
Community hub
-
新加坡
新加坡Thoughtworks Pte. Ltd.
18 Cross Street
#12-01 18 CROSS
Singapore 048423
-
泰国
曼谷Thoughtworks (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
No. 9 G Tower Grand Rama 9, 19th Floor, Room no. GS1902-04, Rama 9 Road,
Huaykwang Sub-district, Huaykwang District,
Bangkok 10310
-
越南
胡志明市Thoughtworks Vietnam Company Limited
15th Floor, Pearl 5,
5 Le Quy Don, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3,
Ho Chi Minh City,
越南
-
-
-
德国
柏林Thoughtworks Deutschland GmbH
Revaler Straße 29
10245 Berlin
德国
科隆Thoughtworks Deutschland GmbH
Lichtstraße 43i
50825 Cologne
德国
汉堡Thoughtworks Deutschland GmbH
Caffamacherreihe 7
20355 Hamburg
德国
慕尼黑Thoughtworks Deutschland GmbH
Bothestraße 11
81675 Munich
德国
斯图加特Thoughtworks Deutschland GmbH
Ruppmannstr. 28, 4.OG
70565 Stuttgart
德国
-
意大利
米兰Thoughtworks Italia Srl
Spaces - Turati
Via Filippo Turati, 30
20121 Milano
Italia
-
荷兰
阿姆斯特丹Thoughtworks Netherlands B.V
Prinsengracht 739 - 741 4th Floor
1017 JX Amsterdam
-
罗马尼亚
布加勒斯特Thoughtworks Romania
Calea Dorobanti
Nr. 239, Et. 1
Bucuresti, Sector1
Cod Postal 010567
克卢日-纳波卡Thoughtworks Romania
Str. Victor Babes
Nr. 21, Et. 4,Cluj-Napoca, Jud. Cluj
Cod Postal 400012
雅西Thoughtworks Romania
Str. Sfantul Lazar
Nr. 56-56A, Unique Office Building
Et. 2,Iasi, Jud. Ias
Cod Postal 700047
-
西班牙
巴塞罗那Thoughtworks España S.L
Edificio One Parc Central
Carrer del Marroc, 33-51, Planta 12
Sant Martí, 08018 Barcelona
马德里Thoughtworks España S.L
Calle de Serrano 8
Madrid, Planta 5 28001
-
瑞士
ZurichThoughtworks Schweiz GmbH
Community hub
-
英国
伦敦Thoughtworks Ltd.
Endeavour House, 3rd Floor
179-199 Shaftesbury Avenue
London, England, WC2H 8JR
曼彻斯特Thoughtworks Ltd.
Community hub
纽卡斯尔Thoughtworks Ltd.
78 Grey Street
Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 6AF
英国
-
-
-
印度
班加罗尔, KoramangalaThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
ACR Mansion G + 3floors
147/F, 8th Main, 3rd Block Koramangala
Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034
班加罗尔, MahadevapuraThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
601/602, 6th Floor
Brigade Nalapad
Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048
钦奈Thoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
Ascendas International Tech Park,
Zenith - 9th Floor Tharamani Road, Tharamani,
Chennai 600113
哥印拜陀Thoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
1st Floor, KCT Tech Park,
3 Athipalayam Road, Chinnavedampatti
Coimbatore 641049
古尔冈Thoughtworks Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Unit No: 06-01 & 06-02, Block I, Phase I
Village Behrampur, near Sector-59
Gurgaon, Haryana 122101
海得拉巴Thoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
4th Floor, Rajapushpa Summit,
# 2-58, Sy.No.115/1 & 130/P, Financial District
Nanakramguda, Hyderabad – 500 008
KolkataThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
Community hub
孟买Thoughtworks Technologies (India) Private Ltd.
No: 301 & 302, Sentinel Hiranandani Business Park Powai
Mumbai 400 076
New DelhiThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
Community hub
普纳Thoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
6th Floor, Binarius Building, Deepak Complex,
National Games Road, Beside Sales Tax Office, Shastrinagar,
Yerawada
Pune, Maharashtra 411006
-
-
-
巴西
贝洛奥里藏特Thoughtworks Brazil
Community hub
Florianopolis
Fortaleza
阿雷格里港Thoughtworks Brazil
Avenida Ipiranga, 6681
Tecnopuc (prédio 99a) - 14º andar
Partenon
Porto Alegre, RS 90619-900
累西腓Thoughtworks Brazil
Rua Senador José Henrique, 231
Empresarial Charles Darwin - 15º andar
Ilha do Leite
Recife, PE 50070-460
Rio De Janeiro
圣保罗Thoughtworks Brazil
Avenida Paulista, 2300
Edifício São Luis Gonzaga - Conjunto 41
Bela Vista
São Paulo, SP 01310-300
-
智利
圣地亚哥Thoughtworks Chile SpA
Community hub
-
厄瓜多尔
CuencaThoughtworks Software Ecuador S.A
Community hub
GuayaquilThoughtworks Software Ecuador S.A
Community hub
基多Thoughtworks Ecuador
Av. Simón Bolívar y Vía a Nayón
Centro Corporativo Ekopark Torre 2
Piso 5
Quito 170505, Ecuador
-
秘鲁
LimaThoughtworks Perú S.A.C.
Community hub
-
-
-
加拿大
多伦多Thoughtworks Canada Corporation
469 King St W - 2nd Floor
Toronto, ON, Canada, M5V 1K4
-
美国
亚特兰大
芝加哥Thoughtworks, Inc.
200 E Randolph St
25th Floor
Chicago, IL 60601-6501
达拉斯
丹佛
Los Angeles
纽约Thoughtworks, Inc.
99 Madison Ave
12th Floor
New York, NY 10016
旧金山
Washington, D.C.
-