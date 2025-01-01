Thoughtworkers around the globe collaborate and innovate in multiple locations and we embrace different ways of working. Our two main location types are city hubs where we have physical addresses and offices, and community hubs where we have a strong, thriving community of Thoughtworkers who get together regularly to work with clients and each other and build connections.
Our locations
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- India and Middle East
- Latin America
- North America
Australia
Meeanjin / BrisbaneThoughtworks Australia Pty. Ltd.
Land of the Turrbal and Jagera/Yuggera Peoples
Level 3, 300 Adelaide Street
Brisbane City QLD 4000
Naarm / MelbourneThoughtworks Australia Pty. Ltd.
Lands of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung and Bunurong Boon Wurrung peoples of the East Kulin Nation
Level 35, 360 Collins Street
Melbourne, VIC, 3000
Gadigal Country / SydneyThoughtworks Australia Pty. Ltd.
Land of the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Level 10, 50 Carrington Street
Sydney, New South Wales 2000
China
BeijingThoughtworks
Units 01, 04 and 05, 7th Floor
Raffles City Beijing Tower, No.1 Dongzhimen South Street, Dongcheng District
Beijing, China, 100007Phone +86 010 5602 1951
ChengduThoughtworks
Room 23-31, 7th Floor, Area E1-1
Tianfu Software Park, No.1268
Tianfu Avenue Middle Rd
Gaoxin District, Chengdu, Sichuan, 610041Phone +86 010 5602 1966
ShenzhenThoughtworks
Community hub
WuhanThoughtworks
Room 2001-1, 20th Floor, Poly International Center, Building A, Poly Times K18
No. 332 Guanshan Avenue, East Lake New Technology Development Zone
Wuhan, Hubei ProvincePhone +86 010 5602 1977
Xi'anThoughtworks
Unit 604/605/606, Building E, Xi'an Huanpu International Science and Technology Park
No.211 8th Tiangu Road, Hi-tech Development District
Xi'an, Shaanxi 710077Phone +86 010 5602 1955
New Zealand
AuklandThoughtworks New Zealand Limited
Community hub
Singapore
SingaporeThoughtworks Pte. Ltd.
18 Cross Street
#12-01 18 CROSS
Singapore 048423
Thailand
BangkokThoughtworks (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
No. 9 G Tower Grand Rama 9, 19th Floor, Room no. GS1902-04, Rama 9 Road,
Huaykwang Sub-district, Huaykwang District,
Bangkok 10310
Vietnam
Ho Chi Minh CityThoughtworks Vietnam Co., Ltd.
15 Floor, Pearl 5 Building,
5 Le Quy Don, Xuan Hoa Ward,
Ho Chi Minh City,
Vietnam
Germany
BerlinThoughtworks Deutschland GmbH
Revaler Straße 29
10245 Berlin
Germany
CologneThoughtworks Deutschland GmbH
Lichtstraße 43i
50825 Cologne
Germany
HamburgThoughtworks Deutschland GmbH
Caffamacherreihe 7
20355 Hamburg
Germany
MunichThoughtworks Deutschland GmbH
Bothestraße 11
81675 Munich
Germany
StuttgartThoughtworks Deutschland GmbH
Ruppmannstr. 28, 4.OG
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Italy
MilanThoughtworks Italia Srl
Spaces - Turati
Via Filippo Turati, 30
20121 Milano
Italia
Netherlands
AmsterdamThoughtworks Netherlands B.V
Prinsengracht 739 - 741 4th Floor
1017 JX Amsterdam
Romania
BucharestThoughtworks Romania
Calea Dorobanti
Nr. 239, Et. 1
Bucuresti, Sector1
Cod Postal 010567
Cluj-NapocaThoughtworks Romania
Str. Victor Babes
Nr. 21, Et. 4,Cluj-Napoca, Jud. Cluj
Cod Postal 400012
IașiThoughtworks Romania
Str. Sfantul Lazar
Nr. 56-56A, Unique Office Building
Et. 2,Iasi, Jud. Ias
Cod Postal 700047
Spain
BarcelonaThoughtworks España S.L
Edificio One Parc Central
Carrer del Marroc, 33-51, Planta 12
Sant Martí, 08018 Barcelona
MadridThoughtworks España S.L
Calle de Serrano 8
Madrid, Planta 5 28001
Switzerland
ZurichThoughtworks Schweiz GmbH
Community hub
United Kingdom
LondonThoughtworks Ltd.
Endeavour House, 3rd Floor
179-199 Shaftesbury Avenue
London, England, WC2H 8JR
ManchesterThoughtworks Ltd.
Community hub
NewcastleThoughtworks Ltd.
78 Grey Street
Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 6AF
United Kingdom
India
Bengaluru, KoramangalaThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
ACR Mansion G + 3floors
147/F, 8th Main, 3rd Block Koramangala
Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034
Bengaluru, MahadevapuraThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
601/602, 6th Floor
Brigade Nalapad
Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048
ChennaiThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
Ascendas International Tech Park,
Zenith - 9th Floor Tharamani Road, Tharamani,
Chennai 600113
CoimbatoreThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
1st Floor, KCT Tech Park,
3 Athipalayam Road, Chinnavedampatti
Coimbatore 641049
GurgaonThoughtworks Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Unit No: 06-01 & 06-02, Block I, Phase I
Village Behrampur, near Sector-59
Gurgaon, Haryana 122101
HyderabadThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
4th Floor, Rajapushpa Summit,
# 2-58, Sy.No.115/1 & 130/P, Financial District
Nanakramguda, Hyderabad – 500 008
KolkataThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
Community hub
MumbaiThoughtworks Technologies (India) Private Ltd.
No: 301 & 302, Sentinel Hiranandani Business Park Powai
Mumbai 400 076
New DelhiThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
Community hub
PuneThoughtworks Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
6th Floor, Binarius Building, Deepak Complex,
National Games Road, Beside Sales Tax Office, Shastrinagar,
Yerawada
Pune, Maharashtra 411006
Brazil
Belo Horizonte
Florianopolis
Fortaleza
Porto AlegreThoughtworks Brasil Software Ltda.
Avenida Ipiranga, 6681
Tecnopuc (prédio 99a) - 14º andar
Partenon
Porto Alegre, RS 90619-900
RecifeThoughtworks Brasil Software Ltda.
Rua Senador José Henrique, 231
Empresarial Charles Darwin - 15º andar
Ilha do Leite
Recife, PE 50070-460
Rio De Janeiro
São PauloThoughtworks Brasil Software Ltda.
Avenida Paulista, 2300
Edifício São Luis Gonzaga - Conjunto 41
Bela Vista
São Paulo, SP 01310-300
Chile
SantiagoThoughtworks Chile SpA
Community hub
Ecuador
CuencaThoughtworks Software Ecuador S.A
Community hub
GuayaquilThoughtworks Software Ecuador S.A
Community hub
QuitoThoughtworks Software Ecuador S.A
Av. Simón Bolívar y Vía a Nayón
Centro Corporativo Ekopark Torre 2
Piso 5
Quito 170505, Ecuador
Peru
LimaThoughtworks Perú S.A.C.
Community hub
Canada
TorontoThoughtworks Canada Corporation
469 King St W - 2nd Floor
Toronto, ON, Canada, M5V 1K4
United States
Atlanta
ChicagoThoughtworks, Inc.
200 E Randolph St
25th Floor
Chicago, IL 60601-6501
Dallas
Denver
Los Angeles
New YorkThoughtworks, Inc.
99 Madison Ave
12th Floor
New York, NY 10016
San Francisco
Washington, D.C.
