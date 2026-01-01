Privacy policy

Cookies categories
Depending on your preferences and applicable law, we use the following categories of cookies and similar technologies on our websites.
Strictly necessary
These technologies are essential for our websites to function properly and cannot be disabled through our Cookie Preference Center. They support core functionality such as security, authentication, fraud prevention, session management, load balancing, and access to secure areas of our websites. Without these technologies, certain services you request cannot be provided.
Performance and analytics
These technologies help us understand how visitors interact with our websites by collecting information such as pages visited, navigation paths, traffic sources, time spent on pages, and errors encountered. This information allows us to measure website performance, identify opportunities for improvement, and enhance the overall user experience. Where possible, this information is aggregated or otherwise processed to reduce the identification of individual users.
Functional
These technologies remember your preferences and choices, such as your language, region, or other settings, to provide enhanced functionality and a more personalized experience. They help ensure a more consistent and seamless experience when you return to our websites.
Targeting and advertising
These technologies help us understand your interests, measure the effectiveness of our marketing activities, and, where permitted by applicable law, deliver content and advertisements that are more relevant to you. They may also enable features such as embedded content, social media integrations, and the measurement of advertising and marketing campaign performance.
Third-party cookies
Some cookies, pixels and similar technologies that we use are provided by third-party companies. These technologies help us understand how visitors interact with our websites, improve user experience, measure the effectiveness of our websites and marketing activities, personalize content where permitted by applicable law, and support our business development efforts.
Depending on your Cookie Preference Center choices, these third parties may collect information about your interactions with our websites, such as the pages you visit, the links you click, your browser and device information, IP address, and other usage information. Where you have provided consent, certain third parties may also combine information collected through our websites with information they collect from other sources in accordance with their own privacy policies.
For more information about how these third parties collect and use personal data, please refer to their respective privacy policies:
Cookies settings
Where required by applicable law, we will obtain your consent before using non-essential cookies and similar technologies.
You can find the list of cookies and similar technologies, as well as manage or withdraw your cookie preferences, at any time through our Cookie Preference Center. You can also configure your browser to block or delete cookies. Please note that blocking or deleting certain cookies may affect the functionality, performance, or availability of some features of our websites.
Because pixels and tags operate differently from browser cookies, they may not always be controlled through your browser settings. Where applicable, you can manage their use through our Cookie Preference Center.
For more information about cookies, please visit www.allaboutcookies.org.