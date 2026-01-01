Privacy policy

Cookies and similar technologies

Thoughtworks uses cookies and similar technologies, including pixels and tags, to operate our websites, improve your browsing experience, understand how our websites and online services are used, and, where permitted by applicable law, support our marketing activities.

Cookies are small text files that are stored on your browser or device when you visit a website. They help websites remember information about your visit, such as your preferences, language settings, or login status, and can also be used to understand how visitors use a website.

Pixels (sometimes referred to as tracking pixels or web beacons) are small pieces of code or tiny invisible images embedded in web pages or emails. They allow us to understand when content has been viewed or interacted with, measure the effectiveness of our communications and marketing campaigns, and better understand how visitors engage with our websites.

Tags are snippets of code embedded in our websites that help enable and manage other technologies, including analytics, advertising, and performance tools. For example, a tag may load a tracking pixel or activate another service that collects information about how visitors use our websites.

These technologies often work together. For example, a tag may activate a tracking pixel, which may then collect information about your interaction with a webpage or email, while cookies may remember your preferences or recognize your browser across visits. Throughout this section, we refer to cookies, pixels, tags, and similar technologies collectively as "cookies", unless the context requires otherwise.

Why we use cookies and similar technologies

Depending on your preferences and applicable law, we and our trusted service providers use cookies and similar technologies to:

operate, maintain, and secure our websites.

remember your preferences and settings.

understand how visitors use our websites and online services.

improve website performance, functionality, and user experience.

measure the effectiveness of our communications and marketing activities.

provide content and advertisements that are more relevant to your interests.

Some cookies and similar technologies are provided directly by Thoughtworks (first-party cookies), while others are provided by trusted third-party service providers that help us deliver services such as analytics, marketing, embedded content, and social media functionality (third-party cookies).

Categories of cookies and similar technologies

Depending on your preferences and applicable law, we use the following categories of cookies and similar technologies on our websites.

Strictly necessary

These technologies are essential for our websites to function properly and cannot be disabled through our Cookie Preference Center. They support core functionality such as security, authentication, fraud prevention, session management, load balancing, and access to secure areas of our websites. Without these technologies, certain services you request cannot be provided.

Performance and analytics

These technologies help us understand how visitors interact with our websites by collecting information such as pages visited, navigation paths, traffic sources, time spent on pages, and errors encountered. This information allows us to measure website performance, identify opportunities for improvement, and enhance the overall user experience. Where possible, this information is aggregated or otherwise processed to reduce the identification of individual users.

Functional

These technologies remember your preferences and choices, such as your language, region, or other settings, to provide enhanced functionality and a more personalized experience. They help ensure a more consistent and seamless experience when you return to our websites.

Targeting and advertising

These technologies help us understand your interests, measure the effectiveness of our marketing activities, and, where permitted by applicable law, deliver content and advertisements that are more relevant to you. They may also enable features such as embedded content, social media integrations, and the measurement of advertising and marketing campaign performance.

Do we use cookies from third-party companies?

Some cookies, pixels and similar technologies that we use are provided by third-party companies. These technologies help us understand how visitors interact with our websites, improve user experience, measure the effectiveness of our websites and marketing activities, personalize content where permitted by applicable law, and support our business development efforts.

Depending on your Cookie Preference Center choices, these third parties may collect information about your interactions with our websites, such as the pages you visit, the links you click, your browser and device information, IP address, and other usage information. Where you have provided consent, certain third parties may also combine information collected through our websites with information they collect from other sources in accordance with their own privacy policies.

For more information about how these third parties collect and use personal data, please refer to their respective privacy policies:

Managing your cookie preferences

Where required by applicable law, we will obtain your consent before using non-essential cookies and similar technologies.

You can find the list of cookies and similar technologies, as well as manage or withdraw your cookie preferences, at any time through our Cookie Preference Center. You can also configure your browser to block or delete cookies. Please note that blocking or deleting certain cookies may affect the functionality, performance, or availability of some features of our websites.

Because pixels and tags operate differently from browser cookies, they may not always be controlled through your browser settings. Where applicable, you can manage their use through our Cookie Preference Center.

For more information about cookies, please visit www.allaboutcookies.org.