Women in tech at Thoughtworks
Women in tech at Thoughtworks

Women in tech

Diversidade, Equidade e Inclusão Back

We want to be a home for ALL technologists to make their mark in tech.


At Thoughtworks, we are committed to driving real change to make tech reflective of the world around us and building a more equitable and inclusive future. Gender diversity is something we are particularly passionate about and we're proud of the work we've done as an organization to champion equality for women in the tech industry.

Leadership pathways: growing into leadership


For Marta Saft, Co-Managing Director of Brazil, taking on a leadership role was not always a natural choice. From a young age, she believed she was a 'doer' as opposed to someone who could lead others. Over time, with the help from peers and mentors, she realized she was a leader all along and today loves to inspire others on their journey.

Thoughtworks Named 'Employer of the Year' for Women in TechnologyWe're humbled to be the 2019 'Employer of the Year' at the Women in IT Awards.In addition to this recognition, three of our leaders were honored for their work in technology.
Meet María, Harinee, and Zhamak

A simple question helped ignite María Fernanda Escudero's desire to become a technologist. Discover how she's now inspiring others.

Throughout her life, Harinee Muralinath has demonstrated courage. Learn more about how she navigates her journey in technology.

﻿As a young girl, she received her first computer and discovered a portal to a new world. See how far it took Zhamak Dehghani and where she is today.

Our continued growth has shown that idealism can harmonize with great technical work. Social good and profit, yes it's possible. Now is not the time for us to rest on our laurels, let's redouble our efforts as one community. We are not done, not by a long shot.
Rebecca Parsons
Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks

