Women in tech

At Thoughtworks, we are committed to driving real change to make tech reflective of the world around us and building a more equitable and inclusive future. Gender diversity is something we are particularly passionate about and we're proud of the work we've done as an organization to champion equality for women in the tech industry.
Leadership pathways: growing into leadership
For Marta Saft, Co-Managing Director of Brazil, taking on a leadership role was not always a natural choice. From a young age, she believed she was a 'doer' as opposed to someone who could lead others. Over time, with the help from peers and mentors, she realized she was a leader all along and today loves to inspire others on their journey.
Meet María and Harinee
A simple question helped ignite María Fernanda Escudero's desire to become a technologist. Discover how she's now inspiring others.
Throughout her life, Harinee Muralinath has demonstrated courage. Learn more about how she navigates her journey in technology.
Our continued growth has shown that idealism can harmonize with great technical work. Social good and profit, yes it's possible. Now is not the time for us to rest on our laurels, let's redouble our efforts as one community. We are not done, not by a long shot.
