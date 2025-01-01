Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Women in tech at Thoughtworks
Women in tech at Thoughtworks

Women in tech

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Back

 

We want to be a home for all technologists.

 

At Thoughtworks, we are committed to driving real change to make tech reflective of the world around us and building a more equitable and inclusive future. Gender diversity is something we are particularly passionate about and we're proud of the work we've done as an organization to champion equality for women in the tech industry.

Leadership pathways: growing into leadership


For Marta Saft, Co-Managing Director of Brazil, taking on a leadership role was not always a natural choice. From a young age, she believed she was a 'doer' as opposed to someone who could lead others. Over time, with the help from peers and mentors, she realized she was a leader all along and today loves to inspire others on their journey.

Meet María and Harinee

A simple question helped ignite María Fernanda Escudero's desire to become a technologist. Discover how she's now inspiring others.

Throughout her life, Harinee Muralinath has demonstrated courage. Learn more about how she navigates her journey in technology.

Get job opportunities, events and tech content delivered to your inbox each month.

Subscribe today
Our continued growth has shown that idealism can harmonize with great technical work. Social good and profit, yes it's possible. Now is not the time for us to rest on our laurels, let's redouble our efforts as one community. We are not done, not by a long shot.
Rebecca Parsons
Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks

Read our stories

Read more stories
Read less

Together we make extraordinary impact

Join us

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.