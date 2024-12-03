What key practices from the book are essential for remote teams?

The title should say it all — “async-first”, this means that when we collaborate remotely, we must default to asynchronous tools and approaches. The provocative way of saying this is that “meetings are not the first option; they’re the last resort.” How does that work?

Writing becomes a first-class mechanism for communicating in teams.

Everything isn’t urgent; most things can wait. Speed and productivity are not the same thing.

Writing is the central practice of asynchronous collaboration. It’s scalable and easy to create and edit. Building shared understanding and sharing knowledge becomes easier when you have a writing culture. Modern tools, AI included, make the experience of producing and consuming text less effortful.

One word of caution, though—async-first is not async-only. There is value in synchronizing with your team members and even meeting them face-to-face once in a while.

What challenges and opportunities do you see for remote work in the next five years?

Remote work isn’t for everyone or every company, and I’ve written extensively about this. Companies that embrace location and time independence will have several advantages over their competitors. Firms more attractive to top talent are likely to outshine their competitors. Remote and asynchronous work allows you to hire people from anywhere and gives them the flexibility to work at times convenient to them.

For example, the ability to include women in the workforce.

A flexible work arrangement triples the chances of job acceptance amongst mothers from 15% to 48%.

Work-from-home arrangements double the chances of job acceptance for mothers.

⅔ of people with disabilities want to work remotely all the time.

Remote working arrangements reduce the income penalties for mothers by 21% and the weekly work hour penalties by 9%.

Source: https://www.asyncagile.org/blog/the-end-of-remote-work