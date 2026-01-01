Agent/works by Thoughtworks

Run AI agents.
Control what they do.
Keep costs in check.

Agent/works™ by Thoughtworks is a control plane that governs, observes, and cost-manages AI agents across any models, frameworks, clouds, or other environments.

Discuss your AI program

Agent sprawl. Hard to govern and expensive to scale

Every week, more agents go live across teams, clouds and vendors. You want proof the investment is paying off. Security leaders need confidence that agents stay within approved boundaries.

Behind those pressures are three questions:

Can you control and see what agents do?

As agents multiply across tools and environments, applying policies and usage limits consistently and tracing actions for audit becomes harder.

Can you reduce token costs and verify the savings?

Token spend keeps rising, but savings are hard to verify without an agreed baseline and clear quality requirements.

Can you scale without rebuilding every time?

Moving from proven use cases to enterprise scale gets harder when each new model, tool or agent type requires another set of integrations and controls.

Agent/works™ is how you solve all three

Thoughtworks deploys and configures Agent/works™ entirely in your environment as part of the engagement.

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One governance layer across your stack

Apply consistent policies and controls across models, frameworks and clouds without tying governance to one provider.

88% of CIOs say governance is not keeping pace with AI adoption.
Beyond the quote: Read the 2026 CIO report

Under the hood

Join Shayan Mohanty, Thoughtworks Chief Data and AI Officer, for a demo of Agent/works™, which Thoughtworks uses in complex multi-cloud client engagements.

Explore the Agent/works™ technical guide

The Agentic Enterprise you are building towards

The Thoughtworks Agentic Enterprise architecture shows the technology foundation organisations can build towards as they become AI-native.

Agent/works™ sits within its governance layer, applying consistent controls and managing costs across the stack.

Diagram of Thoughtworks Agentic Enterprise architecture

Agent/works™ plays well with others

Thoughtworks configures Agent/works™ to work with the cloud, data and AI platforms already in your stack. We use each provider’s native capabilities where they fit, with Agent/works™ providing consistent governance across the wider estate.

See how Agent/works™ fits your stack
Layer
Default
NVIDIA
AWS
Databricks
Google
Runtime
LangGraph + MicroVMs
LangGraph + OpenShell
AWS Bedrock Agents + Firecracker
Mosaic Agent Framework
Google Cloud Run
Observability
Native
Nemo Agent Toolkit
CloudWatch + X-Ray
MLflow
Google Cloud Observability
Guardrails
Nemo Guardrails
Nemo Guardrails
Bedrock Guardrails
Lakehouse AI Guardrails
Vertex AI Guardrails
Models
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Profiling
OTEL + Native
Nemo Agent Toolkit
X-Ray Insights
MLflow Tracing
Cloud Logging

Agent/works™ resources and more

Explore the technical guide, latest research, and Thoughtworks Enterprise AI services.

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Three things you can do today:

  • 1
    Discuss your AI program.
  • 2
    See where Agent/works™ fits.
  • 3
    Hope your agents behave.
We recommend the first two.

Frequently asked questions