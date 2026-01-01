Move from legacy systems to an AI-ready campus without starting over.

Universities are under pressure to put AI into practice while working across decades of investment in SIS, LMS, ERP, research and departmental systems. Replacing that technology estate isn’t practical, but fragmented systems, data and institutional knowledge make it difficult to move AI beyond isolated experiments.



The composable campus offers another path: modernize from within. This white paper explores how universities can turn existing systems, data and knowledge into reusable capabilities and connect them through a governed AI operating model, creating the foundation for more adaptive experiences without replacing the systems they already depend on.