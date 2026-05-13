AI won’t fix government. Better systems will.

The challenge facing public services isn’t cosmetic — it’s structural.

Legacy systems were never designed for today’s demands: rising compliance pressure, fragmented service delivery and a shrinking workforce with deep legacy expertise. The result is increasing friction for agencies, greater burden on staff and poorer experiences for the people relying on them.

The Composable Agency offers a more practical path forward.

One built on:

Modular capabilities that evolve without system-wide risk

Governed, real-time data that enables a complete view of citizen needs

AI that operates as a supervised digital workforce — designed for auditability, safety and measurable outcomes

The goal isn’t more technology. It’s a Seamless Government Experience — where services are connected, proactive and built around real life events.