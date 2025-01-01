Spark the extraordinary possibility of our Microsoft partnership
For decades, Microsoft’s cutting-edge data, AI and digital capabilities have helped organizations realize value, deliver innovative experiences and transform operations. And for the last 25 years, Thoughtworks has been a key partner in that journey.
We’re honored to be recognized as a Microsoft Enterprise Systems Integrator (ESI) Partner — joining a select group of global partners trusted to deliver the most complex transformations on the Microsoft Cloud.
This designation means our clients gain faster innovation, accelerated Azure, Data and AI adoption, and co-created solutions with Microsoft that de-risk modernization and unlock measurable business impact.
Getting started with GitHub Copilot
More and more developers across Thoughtworks and at our clients are using GitHub Copilot for coding assistance. We have an internal guidance document that we are continuously updating as people are reporting back with their learnings and pitfalls.
Discover benefits
Leverage 25 years of expertise
With over two decades of experience crafting innovative solutions on the Microsoft tech stack, we’ll help you deploy the perfect Microsoft capabilities for your business, at the right cost.
Drive progress toward your sustainability goals
Alongside Microsoft, Thoughtworks co-founded the Green Software Foundation. Together, we embed sustainability in every solution we deploy.
Unlock funding for your digital transformation
Our close collaboration with Microsoft helps us unlock funding opportunities for your projects and cut the cost of your PoCs.
At Thoughtworks, we’re well equipped to support you in your journey, specializing in digital and application innovation and data and AI.
Our services
Combine Thoughtworks' application innovation expertise with Microsoft’s world-renowned cloud platform to gain the tools you need to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.
Unleash the power of DevOps, streamline your software lifecycle and optimize the journey from code creation to deployment with our specialized DevOps on Azure with GitHub services.
Enable your people to focus on the strategic aspects of software development and accelerate delivery with Thoughtworks and Microsoft's AI-powered solutions.