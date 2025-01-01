What does a Client Principal actually do?



Operational/internal meetings and touchpoints, and building alignment on account strategy.



What does your typical day look like?



It's changed over the past month or so as I have tried to minimize internal calls so I can focus on account strategy, sales and driving revenue. However, it usually starts with internal syncs, managing my calendar, I have five to eight customer meetings per week so those are sprinkled throughout the day, an hour or so weeding through emails (but I am also trying to minimize this and focus on customer communications and those relating to opportunities. I am trying to get away from letting my email drive my daily activities), I usually spend about an hour or so moving the ball forward on account strategy/value book content, and usually there is an hour or two focused on client-facing content like presentations or SOW's.



What’s the most challenging part of your job?



Lack of repeatable processes.



What’s your favorite part of your role?



Working on anything client facing and client time, and feeling like I'm making progress facilitating a more cohesive, high-performing CLT and CLT relationships. Also, Thoughtworks has hugely talented people and I learn so much from each person I interact with.



What makes a good Client Principal?



Patience, patience and patience. Also, it helps to be confident in your position and helps drive vision and strategy. You must be a self-starter and develop your own value proposition.



I love being a Client Principal at Thoughtworks because…



I am blessed that I have a great client and that our team has delivered excellent work. It's always easier to speak with a client when your team is doing well.