What does a Business Development Manager actually do?



A Business Development Manager finds, opens and closes sales opportunities with stakeholders utilizing multiple communication channels including email, phone, social media, conferences/events, personal connections and introductions from extended networks.



What does your typical day look like?



A typical day can include sales meetings at different stages of the pipeline, updating SalesForce with notes related to sales conversations and follow up tasks, creating/sending drip campaign emails, researching new sales contacts, crafting proposals and SOWs, and continue growing knowledge of relevant trends and Thoughtworks capabilities through articles, case studies, podcasts, blogs, social media posts, videos and interviews.



What’s the most challenging part of your job?



The most challenging part of my job is managing the internal pressure I put on myself to generate revenue on a consistent basis.



What’s your favorite part of your role?



Building relationships and trust with stakeholders to close a deal that is solution tailored to address their business and/or technology problems



What makes a good Business Development Manager?



Empathy is the foundation of consultative selling. And active listening is the foundation of empathy. You must have both to truly begin to understand your prospect’s pain points, challenges and objectives. Without empathy, you can’t design the right solution and build the necessary trust to ultimately establish a long term mutually beneficial business partnership.



I love being a Business Development Manager at Thoughtworks because…



I love helping to solve a client’s challenges utilizing Thoughtworks premier talent, skills and processes that no other consultancy can do in the same impactful way that we can.