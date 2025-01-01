What does a Business Development Manager actually do?



Build relationships and opportunities in existing accounts in areas Thoughtworks is not currently working.



What does your typical day look like?



What do my clients care about today, what can Thoughtworks do to help them meet their goals?



What’s the most challenging part of your job?



Prioritizing the most impactful activities that will drive business for Thoughtworks.



What’s your favorite part of your role?



Connecting our industry leading talent with our clients.



What makes a good Business Development Manager?

Curiosity.



I love being a Business Development Manager at Thoughtworks because…



When I bring Thoughtworkers to meet my clients they are blown away by the depth of knowledge of our people and the culture of transparency and accountability that we bring to our engagements. I trust our team to shine in meetings, proposals and delivery. It is an honor to represent Thoughtworks in the market!